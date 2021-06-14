GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Parlamento di Kòrsou Reunion di preparashon pa mayan huramentá i bira Miembro di Parlamento.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Parlamento di Kòrsou

Reunion di preparashon pa mayan huramentá i bira Miembro di Parlamento.
Riba potrèt di robes pa drechi: señor David Seferina, señor Ramon Yung, señor Amerigo Thode i señor Elvin Gerard.

 

You May Also Like

Komandante di ‘Zr. Ms. Groningen’ a hasi bishita serka Gobernador di Kòrsou suplente

REDAKSHON 0

Resultado di eleshon 2021

REDAKSHON 0

KARTA KU TUR HABITANTE A RISIBI KAS PA KAS.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: