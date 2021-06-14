GOBIERNU NOTISIA Parlamento di Kòrsou Reunion di preparashon pa mayan huramentá i bira Miembro di Parlamento. June 14, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Parlamento di Kòrsou Reunion di preparashon pa mayan huramentá i bira Miembro di Parlamento. Riba potrèt di robes pa drechi: señor David Seferina, señor Ramon Yung, señor Amerigo Thode i señor Elvin Gerard. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
You must log in to post a comment.