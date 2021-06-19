Intoxicated driver arrested after serious accident on Oyster Pond Road, Several arrests for various offenses on June 17, Police issue warning about unlawful gatherings

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 18th 2021

Intoxicated driver arrested after serious accident on Oyster Pond Road

The dispatch center of the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM was notified of a serious accident on Oyster Pond Road on Thursday, June 17, around 9:00pm. Several patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location close to Rice Hill Gardens.

The patrols found a badly damaged gray Suzuki Liana with French side licence plate 2554-AAB lying on its side. Further up the road was a blue color Hyundai Tucson (Dutch side plate P 1766) partially in the roadside ditch.

The preliminary investigation by KPSM’s Traffic Department found that the driver of the blue Tucson was coming from Sucker Garden towards Oyster Pond. At a point, he veered to his right and crashed into the Suzuki that was approaching from the opposite direction.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. While tending R.E.P, the driver of the Tucson, personnel observed that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested on the scene by the patrol for driving while being under the influence of alcohol.

The driver remains in police custody pending further investigation.

Several arrests for various offenses on June 17

A man with initials S.N.P.I. was arrested in the vicinity of Fort Willem around 12:45pm on June 17. It appeared that the suspect had entered his victim’s residence and ill-treated the victim with a baseball bat. During the attack, the victim suffered a fractured arm and several other injuries. The victim was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and send home.

Not long after returning home from St. Maarten Medical Center, the victim was attacked for a second time by the suspect who was still in the area. In the course of this second attack, the suspect also vandalized the windows of the neighbors. The suspect was arrested and is held in the Phillipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Police Central Dispatch received a call about 2:40 pm on Thursday afternoon regarding two young men who were in the process of stealing parts from a car parked in Cay Bay. The patrol officers found the duo busy dismantling a car parked by the roadside. When questioned about what they were doing, the suspects with initials M.J. and M.S. acknowledged that the vehicle did not belong to them. They were immediately arrested by the patrol. The suspects are held in the Phillipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

The young man with initial V.A.P. for whom an arrest warrant was issued was arrested a week ago, was apprehended by Police on June 17 around 6:00pm in Union Farm Estate. It appears that the suspect’s mother had filed a complaint a week earlier against her son after he assaulted her and destroyed several items in the house after an argument. The suspect is held in the Phillipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Police issue warning about unlawful gatherings

The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM and the Justice Department have received complaints over the past weeks about people gathering after 11:00pm in and around places such as gas stations and other public spaces. These late-night gatherings are punctuated by loud music that disrupts the nightly peace and quiet.

Additionally, several videos circulating on the Internet have shown drivers misbehaving in such a manner that their lives and those of others in traffic are endangered.

To curb and end this unacceptable behavior, the Minister of Justice has issued a decree prohibiting the assembly of people after 11pm.

KPSM will enforce the ban on these unsafe and unlawful gatherings and will act on bad behavior in traffic. Anyone who do not follow the rules will find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

As police officers, we have an obligation to uphold the rules and will not hesitate to execute our duties. Law enforcement will continue to control the movement of the public in several locations across the country as per the ministerial decree and other regulations. Anyone caught in violation of the rules will be fined or may even be subject to arrest.

