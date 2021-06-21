WALK FOR THE CURE DI CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA SELEBRÁ SU DI 10 ANIVERSARIO!

Willemstad, 20 di Yüni 2021 – Dies aña i tres manera pa selebrá!

E rekoudashon mas grandi di fondo pa kanser den region, CIBC FirstCaribbean su ‘Walk for the Cure’, ta selebrá 10 aña e aña aki i ta duna e banko oportunidat pa den tres forma selebrá e logro aki – esta e forma tradishonal di kana ku amigu i famia, un karavana di outo pa kura òf un evento virtual. Na Kòrsou ta duna E toke speshal i lo konvertí e ‘Walk for the Cure’ di e aña aki den un Walking dinner, teniendo na kuenta nos amor pa bon kuminda. E banko su organisashon, enkargá ku maneho di e kaminata, resientemente a planifiká e evento di e aña aki ku lo tuma lugá den e promé siman di Òktober. E Walking Dinner na Kòrsou lo tuma lugá dia 5 di Òktober 2021. Pues tene e fecha aki liber!

“COVID-19 a perkurá ku nos ta konstantemente buskando formanan kreativo pa sigui ta envolví den varios aspekto di bida. Selebrashon di 10 aniversario di nos ‘Walk for the Cure’ no ta un eksepshon. Nos a pidi e diferente unidatnan di nos empresa pa skohé e tipo di aktividat ku mas ta sirbi e sirkunstansha di salú ku ta prevalesé den nan teritorio.” Asina e ehekutivo ku ta ko-lider di e kaminata i Managing Director pa Retail Business Banking, Mark St. Hill a bisa.

E la gradisí e miles di hendenan den e 16 teritorionan kaminda e banko ta operá i tambe patrosinadonan i staf pa a kana ku e banko durante mas di un dékada, sin importa ku bo a kana ku e banko for di e promé kaminata òf a djòin na kaminda, tur hende su sosten a hasi un diferensha fundamental den bida di personanan direktamente afektá pa kanser i nan famia. Kada un su kontribushon i sosten tabata di balor.

St. Hill su kolega ko-lider ehekutivo i e banko su Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright, a bisa ku e tin konfiansa ku komersio den region lo kontribuí e aña aki enbista di e retonan ku hopi di e organisashonnan ku ta duna kuido di kanser, hopi di nan organisashonnan karitativo ku ta risibí fondonan for di e kaminata.

“Hopi di e organisashonnan karitativo aki ta lucha komo resultado di e echo ku nan ta risibi menos entrada, mientras ku tin un oumento di demanda pa nan servisio” ela bisa.

“Nos ta hopi konsiente di e retonan ku e pandemia di COVID-19 a trese kun’é pa hopi empresa. E último añanan tabata un lucha pa negoshinan di tur tamaño. Hopi a reposishoná i duna prioridat diferente pa por keda viabel. Sinembaro, nos tin konfiansa ku nan lo kontribuí, no opstante e rekursonan limitá i asina sostené trabou vital ku e organisashonnan karitativo i institutonan ta hasi pa medio di e kaminata aki”, e la añadi.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean na Curaçao a bisa “Ki mihó manera pa e aña aki nos uni na e kousa aki, mientras nos ta saboria platonan sukulento prepará pa e mihó chèfnan, partisipando na e ‘Walk for the Cure’ dinner. Nos tim ta trahando duru pa hasi e evento aki unu eksitoso, nos ta konta ku lo bo djòin nos.”

E kaminata ta parti di e selebrashon di e banko su di 10 aniversario i ta tuma lugá na kada un di e 16 teritorionan den region kaminda e banko ta operá. E kaminata a generá USD 2.9 mion durante di e último nueba añanan.

E fondonan generá ku e kaminata ta bai primariamente pa asisti ku kompra i mantenshon di ekipo pa uso den diagnistiká i trata pashèntnan di kanser.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S WALK FOR THE CURE CELEBTRATES YEAR 10!

Willemstad, June 2021 – Ten years and three ways to celebrate!

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, celebrates 10 years this year and is giving the bank’s businesses across the region three ways to mark the milestone – the traditional walk with friends and family, a drive for the cure or a virtual event.

The twist given to this year’s Walk for the Cure in Curaçao is that it will take the form of a “Walking dinner”, given the love for nice tasting food locally. The bank’s Walk Management team recently started their planning for this year’s event, which takes place during the first week of October. The Walking Dinner in Curaçao will take place on October 5, 2021.

“Covid-19 has caused us to be constantly looking for creative ways in which to continue to engage in all aspects of our lives, and the celebration of our 10th anniversary hosting Walk for the Cure is no exception. We have asked our various business units to choose the type of activity which best suits the prevailing public health scenario in their territory,” said executive co-chair of the walk and Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill

He thanked the thousands across the bank’s 16-member regional footprint as well as sponsors and staff members for “walking with us over the decade, whether you were there from that very first walk or joined us along the way, your support has made a fundamental difference in the lives of persons directly affected by cancer and their families. Your funding and your fellowship has been invaluable”.

His fellow executive co-chair and the bank’s Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright said he looked forward to the support of the region’s corporate sector for this year’s walk given the challenges which many of the cancer care and support charities that benefit from the proceeds of the walk are facing.

“Many of these charities are struggling as a result of reduced donations while at the same time recording an increased demand for their services,” he noted.

“We are very much aware of the challenges which the Covid-19 pandemic has dealt to many businesses. Indeed, the last year has been a struggle for businesses of all sizes as they have sought to reposition and prioritize in order to remain viable. However, we are hopeful that resources, however limited will be found to support the vital work of those charities and institutions that we support with our walk,” he added.

Timba Engelhardt, Country Head of CIBC FirstCaribbean in Curaçao said “What better way for us this year to unite in this cause while enjoying succulent dishes prepared by the best of chefs during a Walk for the Cure dinner. Our team is diligently working to make this event a great success, so join us.”

The walk began as part of the celebrations to mark the bank’s 10th anniversary, and takes place across its 16-member footprint. It has raised over USD$2.9 million over the past nine years.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

