U.S. Consul General Greenberg Hosts U.S. Independence Day Reception at Roosevelt House

This evening, U.S. Consul General Allen Greenberg hosted a scaled-down reception to celebrate the United States’ 245th Independence Day for a limited number of guests from government, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and the Consular Corps at Roosevelt House – the official residence of the U.S. Consul General.

“I’m very pleased we’re able to host our Independence Day celebration in person – unlike last year. But many U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world are still are not able to have this sort of party safely, so we’re fortunate.

After more than 30 years in the Foreign Service, Haruko and I will be retiring in a few weeks and moving back to the States. Two years here in Curaçao and traveling to all the islands of the Dutch Caribbean, have taught us some important history lessons: How to face our nations’ past, and our present challenges, with honesty and humility and to embrace peaceful solutions as we move forward. These principles can apply anywhere in the world, including the United States. And we sincerely thank you for that.

As some of you know, in our spare time the two of us have been studying Papiamentu, a language we’ve come to love for its different shades and flavors, itself a kind of window into life on the islands. So, I want to end with a wise phrase in Papiamentu that all diplomats, or anyone who depends on cooperation for success, needs to know: Den dos man funchi no por sali papa”, Greenberg said during his speech.