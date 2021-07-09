Police sint Maarten: Teenaged girl arrested for theft with violence / Public’s assistance sought in armed robbery case

From: Acting head of communication Department

Teenaged girl a rrested for theft with violence

A teenaged girl is in police custody in connection with an incident of theft with violence. Three other suspects are still sought by the Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM.

The girl was arrested by police following reports of two people being robbed of money, a phone, and a pair of slippers on L.B. Scott Road, in the vicinity of Star Mart Gas Station on Tuesday, around 10:30pm.

Preliminary investigations found that four youngsters were walking along L.B. Scott Road when they were accosted four youngsters, including the teenaged girl, who were all dressed in dark clothing and one brandishing a firearm. Under the threat of the firearm, two of the victims were robbed of their phone, money, and slippers.

The suspects then fled in in the direction of Cul de Sac Cemetery.

Police officers searched the area for the suspects and apprehended the teenaged girl. Her fellow suspected robbers are still sought by police.

The teenaged girl remains in custody pending the further investigation into this case by detectives and officers from KPSM’s Juvenile and Moral Department.

Public’s assistance sought in armed robbery case

The Police force Sint Maarten KPSM seeks the public’s assistance to help apprehend the armed robbers who targeted a jewelry store in Philipsburg on July 7 around 12:06pm.

Robbery victims told police officers who responded to the robbery alert that two men brandishing firearms entered the jewelry store and robbed them at gunpoint of cash and jewelry.

The suspects were dress in dark colored clothing and had their face covered with helmets . After robbing the business, both suspects were spotted fleeing on two scooters towards head of town.

Several police patrols conducted a search around Philipsburg for the suspects, but they were not located. Police Central Dispatch was later informed that the two suspects were seen fleeing on two scooters in the direction of French side.

Anyone with information about this or any of the armed robberies that have taken place over the past weeks is urged to contact SUR detectives via +1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, via the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website http://www.policesxm.sx.

