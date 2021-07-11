U.S. Consulate General Curacao is at Parliament of Curacao.

Willemstad ·

On July 9, U.S. Consul General Allen Greenberg met with Curacao’s Chairperson of Parliament Charetti America-Francisca. The two dignitaries exchanged topics of mutual interest, such as education, U.S. Foreign investments, and Trafficking in Persons. We are looking forward to advancing our common goals together with Curaçao’s parliament in the future.

