Government of Sint Maarten ** VMT hosts two Vaccination Pop-Ups at the Festival Village on Friday and the Kimsha Beach parking lot on Saturday **

** VMT hosts two Vaccination Pop-Ups at the Festival Village on Friday and the Kimsha Beach parking lot on Saturday **

On Friday, July 16th, there will be a vaccination Pop-Up at the Festival Village, Pond Island, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, on Saturday, July 17th, another vaccination Pop-Up will be organized on the Kimsha Beach Parking lot in Simpson Bay from 9:00 AM until supplies last.

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) would like to encourage everyone, especially those working nearby, to come by during their lunch break or after work to get their vaccination against COVID-19.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) will also be open on Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The Belair Community Center and Caribbean Cinemas will not be offering vaccinations on Friday.

The VMT is pleased to see a significant peak in persons coming for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and a steady number this week, however, the VMT emphasizes that our overall vaccine coverage is still low.

With this level of vaccination coverage, Sint Maarten will remain vulnerable to new outbreaks. This is especially important now that the Delta variant has been detected in Sint Maarten. This variant is believed to be double as contagious as the Alpha (British) variant (which was already more contagious than the original COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, China).

The Delta variant is not more lethal, detectible with a PCR test, and the symptoms are comparable to the other variants, however, the good news is that the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to provide 88% protection against the Delta variant.

All persons 12 years and older are encouraged to come for their COVID-19 vaccination at the pop-up location at the Festival Village on Friday, July 16th, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or on Saturday, July 17th from 9:00 AM until supplies last at the Kimsha Beach parking lot in Simpson Bay.

Sint Maarten Protected Together.

