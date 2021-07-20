Government of Sint Maarten ** 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

** 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of July 19th, there were thirteen (13) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty six (36). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred seventy seven (2677).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty two (32) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred seven (2607). Twenty five (25) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 340 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 35, 043 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.