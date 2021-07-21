GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Public Entity Saba The Public Entity Saba is working on a new poverty policy for Saba.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Public Entity Saba

The Public Entity Saba is working on a new poverty policy for Saba.
How is poverty affecting the community?
What should be our focus on reducing poverty in the upcoming years?
How can we help the people who need it the most?
This week, we are talking to different stakeholders in the community. Next to the stakeholders, we also want to talk to the inhabitants of Saba.
In August, we are organizing a round-table discussion for anyone interested in this topic.
Do you want an invitation to this meeting? Or do you have experiences or ideas you want to share over e-mail?
Please contact esther.steenaart@sabagov.nl

You May Also Like

Awe ofisina di Paga Bo But ta kontrolando na airopuerto. 

REDAKSHON 0

Kontrol i a repartí but relashoná ku Covid-19.

REDAKSHON 0

PUT NAN DILANTI SENTRO DI BARIO NA SERU PAPAYA YENA KU SUSHI!

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: