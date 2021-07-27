Government of Sint Maarten

** 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of July 26th, there were sixteen (16) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however ten (10) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to fifty five (55). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand seven hundred twenty three (2723).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring fifty five (55) people in home isolation. There are no hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred thirty four (2634). Forty one (41) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 394 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 35, 043 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley encourages all persons 12 years and older who haven’t been vaccinated to come out and receive their COVID-19 vaccination this week. This is the last opportunity to come out and get your vaccine on a walk-in basis.

