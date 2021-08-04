Gilmar Pik Pisas

Tabata di bishita serka Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas e èks Minister di Labor di St. Maarten sra. Pamela Gordon-Carty.

Durante di su bishita e la entregá un buki masha intersante na nos Promé Minister.

E buki ta enserá un plan di rekuperashon finansiero ku ta deskribí diferente solushon i ehersionan práktiko ku por benefisiá nos habitantenan di tur e tres paisnan di Aruba Kòrsou i St. Maarten.

The Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas has received the former Minister of Labor in SXM, Ms. Pamela Gordon-Carty this morning, where she has presented a very interesting book.

The book consists of a financial recovery plan for the countries of SXM, Curacao and Aruba, which offers practical solutions that the government of the different countries could apply in order to assist our people.

Low budget exercises are included and the proposed solutions will provide income for the inhabitants and the government of each country.

