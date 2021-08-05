GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Entrante djaweps, 5 di ougùstùs 2021, tin algun kambio den medidanan di biahe pa Kòrsou.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Entrante djaweps, 5 di ougùstùs 2021, tin algun kambio den medidanan di biahe pa Kòrsou. Por ehèmpel, muchanan bou di 12 aña di edat ku ta biaha pa Kòrsou no mester hasi tèst di COVID-19 promé ku biaha pa Kòrsou, ni tampoko tèst antígeno riba di 3 dia despues di a yega Kòrsou.

Pa tur medida vigente relashoná ku biahamentu pa Kòrsou, klek riba e link: bit.ly/biahapakorsou

You May Also Like

Opnieuw veroordelingen in zaak DRUM (Bonaire)

REDAKSHON 0

Santa Rosa Indians KAMPION baseball 2020

REDAKSHON 0

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Petishon pa yudansa di komunidat.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: