Entrante djaweps, 5 di ougùstùs 2021, tin algun kambio den medidanan di biahe pa Kòrsou.
Gobièrnu di Kòrsou
[BIBANDO]: Entrante djaweps, 5 di ougùstùs 2021, tin algun kambio den medidanan di biahe pa Kòrsou. Por ehèmpel, muchanan bou di 12 aña di edat ku ta biaha pa Kòrsou no mester hasi tèst di COVID-19 promé ku biaha pa Kòrsou, ni tampoko tèst antígeno riba di 3 dia despues di a yega Kòrsou.
Pa tur medida vigente relashoná ku biahamentu pa Kòrsou, klek riba e link: bit.ly/biahapakorsou
