Government of Sint Maarten ** 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

** 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases today **

As of August 4th, there were twenty four (24) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred thirty two (132). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand eight hundred forty eight (2848).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred nineteen (119) people in home isolation. Thirteen (13) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred eighty two (2682). Ninety two (92) people remain in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 461 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 37, 841 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley hereby requests all persons and businesses to take the necessary precautions against COVID-19 seriously as we currently have over one hundred (100) active cases. For your safety, Minister Ottley encourages everyone who has not been vaccinated to consider doing so as soon as possible, to increase your chances of fighting against COVID-19. If this trend continues, strict measures will be enforced

