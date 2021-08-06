TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS (July 18, 2021)

GENERAL INFORMATION

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic Sint Maarten has established a mandatory health pre-authorization application through an Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) for every visitor arriving by air including transits, Sint Maarten and Saint Martin residents . Without the health pre-authorization boarding will not be possible. Be advised that processing time can take up to 12 hours. Visitors arriving on a maritime vessel please read the latest requirements here. The requirements vary depending on the country risk status which can be found at the bottom of this page. People are considered fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine : 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine

the approved vaccines are: Comirnaty (Pfizer), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca) and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen The government of Sint Maarten has implemented a mandatory COVID-19 insurance for all travelers with destination Sint Maarten with the exception of Sint Maarten residents, transit passengers departing the same day (checkbox) , flight crews (checkbox), transiting cruise ship crews (checkbox), French nationals residing in France or a French territory, BES-ZVK insured (checkbox) and AUC faculty and students (special procedure) . The insurance purchasing process is an integrated step in the EHAS application. Travelers requiring the COVID-19 insurance must complete this process upon application . For more information on and all questions related to the COVID-19 insurance please visit www.sxmprotectionplan.com or contact customer support at info@sxmprotectionplan.com The application must be completed in order to be processed. This includes proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, information on the vaccination status (including proof of completed vaccination in case fully vaccinated) and the purchase of the mandatory COVID-19 insurance in case required. Children must have the online health form filled out by their parents. Provide a working personal email address on which you are reachable. As of January 27, 2021, until further notice, a travel ban is in place for persons who have been the 14 days before departing to Sint Maarten in a banned country as mentioned in the “banned countries” table below. Sint Maarten/Saint Martin/Saba/St. Eustatius residents are exempted from the travel ban and should get a rt-PCR test before departure (see below). The EHAS application must be completed . All incoming passengers are subjected to temperature checks and other screening protocols and may be subjected to mandatory testing at their own expense . Failure to comply with the screening at the Health Check Point upon arrival will result in you not being cleared to enter St. Maarten and sent back to your originating country. If re-tested upon arrival you will be required to self-isolate or self-quarantine at your place of lodging/residence until the test results are known. Applicants will receive confirmation of their accepted application. Non-completed applications will be automatically deleted within a day after the provided travel date. If health authorization is pre-approved, you will receive a (printable) pre-authorization PDF via e-mail, which must be presented at check in and to the health and immigration authorities upon arrival. This PDF will also contain a QR code which will show the vaccination status and COVID test result when scanned. Keep the original rt-PCR or antigen test result and proof of vaccination always with you. Please check your spam/junk mail folder as well in case you haven’t received a response. If health authorization is not pre-approved, you will receive an e-mail informing you that health pre-authorization has been denied. As Saba has their own EHAS operational, same day transit travelers to Saba no longer need to apply in the Sint Maarten EHAS system, but only the Saba EHAS system which can be found at http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements. Proof of the Saba EHAS approval must be demonstrated when transiting through Princess Juliana Airport Sint Maarten.

COVID-19 TEST REQUIREMENTS

RESIDENTS FROM SINT MAARTEN, SINT MARTIN, SABA AND ST. EUSTATIUS WHO ARE FULLY VACCINATED FOR TWO WEEKS OR MORE, CAN ENTER SINT MAARTEN WITHOUT TESTING WHEN ORIGINATING FROM A HIGH-RISK COUNTRY. HOWEVER, WHEN ORIGINATING FROM A BANNED COUNTRY A rt-PCR TEST WITHIN 72 HOURS BEFORE DEPARTURE MUST BE PERFORMED IN ADDITION TO BEING FULLY VACCINATED FOR 2 WEEKS OR MORE

A rt-PCR test for the SARS-COV-2 virus obtained from a naso-pharyngeal swab performed in the country of origin and within 72 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten (last leg in case of connecting flights) is required for all travelers originating from a country that is categorized as high risk . Antibody tests and tests performed outside of the 72 hours period will not be accepted. Results from home covid-19 collection test kits will also not be accepted. Airlines might require you to show a negative lab test result. Alternatively , travelers originating from the USA and Canada can also do an antigen test for the SARS-COV-2 virus obtained from a naso-pharyngeal swab performed within 48 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten. All FDA approved antigen tests using a nasopharyngeal sample including those with Emergency Use Authorization only (EUA) are accepted. Tests performed outside of the 48 hours period and home tests will not be accepted. Travelers residing in and/or traveling from a low-risk country are exempted from the mandatory rt-PCR or antigen test. Travelers who reside in a low-risk country but have visited a high-risk country in the 14 days prior to departing to Sint Maarten, must also have a rt-PCR test for the SARS-COV-2 virus performed in the country of origin within 72 respectively 48 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten (last leg in case of connecting flights). The original test result to be uploaded as part of EHAS application procedure must clearly specify the name of the laboratory or clinic, full name of test subject, type of test administered, name of antigen test, swab date, source of the swab, result date and a negative result. Non-compliant test results, hand written or e-mail statements from doctors will not be accepted. Children of age 10 and under are exempted from the mandatory rt-PCR or antigen test. As of the day after the 10th birthday, a rt-PCR or antigen test has to be submitted. Airline and private flight crews with stopovers in St. Maarten or St. Martin must demonstrate a valid negative rt-PCR or antigen test upon arrival. Crew members not in possession of a valid negative rt-PCR or antigen test must self-quarantine until their departure flight.

CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS ARRIVING BY AIR AND DEPARTING FROM SINT MAARTEN

All passengers must complete the application procedure through EHAS before departing to Sint Maarten. Within 48 hours, before disembarking again in Sint Maarten at the end of the cruise, all passengers older than 10 years must have an antigen test performed by the cruise line. Applying through EHAS is not necessary when returning to Sint Maarten at the end of the cruise. The purchase of COVID-19 insurance (see below) is mandatory when staying more than one (1) day in Sint Maarten either before or after the cruise. The insurance is only valid during the days of stay in Sint Maarten between the arrival date and return date to the country of origin.

SELF MONITORING

For travelers originating from a high-risk country, 5 consecutive days of self-monitoring of body temperature and possible flu like symptoms is mandatory. The travelers in this category will receive an automated daily email alert providing a link for submitting the required information online the first 5 days of their stay. If you are remaining for a shorter term on the island, you will have to submit the information for the time you are on the island. Temperature measuring possibilities will also be offered in the lobby in most hotels and other lodging facilities.

OUTBOUND TRAVELERS