Jonnie & Therese lo habri un di 3 filial di Brass Boer den Blue Bay Resort aki

na Korsow.

Jonnie & Threse Boer ta bai expande nan concepto nobo di Brass Boer. Meskos ku

nan otro filiaalnan na Boneiru i Zwolle awor ta Korsow su beurt. Tur esaki lo sosode

nan e Pier di Blue Bay Beach ku lo ta aksesibel for di Maart 2022, kaminda por

diisfruta di e servicionan I platonan ku Brass Boer lo tin pa ofrese.

Bin disfruta den un ambiente ameno ku platonan sukulento akompania pa un

selection di bon binai.

Esaki ta loke nos ke pa bo bin experensia na Brass Boer i Therese Boer.

Riba e Menu lo tin un selection grandi di platonan kombina ku influenshia i alabes

produktonan local.

Brass Boer Curacao

Igual ku tur otro filiaal Mnr. Jan- Willem lo ta esun ku lo ordena i regla tur kos pa e

filiaal nobo aki na Korsow. Tur supervision lo ta na enkargo di Sra. Feike Postma I

Stefan Martens. Asinaki nan lo soru pa tur e filiaalnan tin e mesun aparensia I

experensia pa tur ku lo bai hasi uzo di esaki.

Blue Bay Curacao

Bin disfruta di un area nobo i uniko na Korsow kaminda abo i famia lo por bin relaja I

disfruta di nos dushi laman . Of drumi chill trankil bou nos palmanan ku un bon

cocktail! Pasa wak nos cancha di golf of asta dal un par di bala! Experensia nos

akomodashonnan . Dal un koi smak na nos famoso Resataurant Azzuro of un di nos

diferente eventonan na nos beach. DIferente actividat mane duik, tennis , kana ,

kajak, i asta disfruta di un bon concierto nan nos Beach. Of tanten ke mucha nan ta

disfuta di nos KIds Club mayornan ta chill trankill. Bin disfruta ku nos den un

ambiente sigur I trankil, kaminda tur dia ta un paraiso.

Jonnie & Thérèse openen een derde vestiging van Brass Boer op het Blue Bay

Resort op Curaçao

Jonnie & Thérèse Boer breiden hun Brass Boer concept verder uit. Na de vestigingen

op Bonaire en in Zwolle is het nu de beurt aan Curaçao. Aan de prachtig gelegen

pier op het strand van het Blue Bay resort kun je vanaf maart 2022 genieten van de

service en gerechten die Brass Boer te bieden heeft.

“Lekker brassen aan de Caribische oceaan met goede wijnen en lekker eten in een

ongedwongen sfeer. Dat is wat we je willen laten ervaren bij Brass Boer” aldus

Thérèse Boer. Op de kaart vind je dan ook een grote diversiteit aan gerechten

gecombineerd met zo veel mogelijk producten en invloeden vanuit het eiland.

Brass Boer Curaçao

Evenals bij de locaties in Zwolle en Kralendijk zal Jan-Willem Berendsen het beheer

bij het opzetten van de vestiging op Curaçao op zich nemen. De supervisie zal net

als bij Bonaire onder leiding zijn van Feike Postma en Stefan Martens. Hierdoor zal

er een mooie match en synergie ontstaan tussen de verschillende vestigingen.

Blue Bay Curaçao

Geniet van het leven op een unieke plek waar Curaçao op zijn mooist is. Kom tot rust

aan de heldere Caribische zee. Ontspan op het royale strand in de schaduw van een

zacht ruisende palmboom. Golf op een uitdagende en aantrekkelijke course. Ervaar

het comfort van luxe accommodaties. Tafel bij goede en gezellige restaurants. Duik,

tennis, wandel, fitness, zeil, kajak, of dans in het zand tijdens een mooi concert. Of

doe even helemaal niets, terwijl uw kinderen het naar hun zin hebben bij de Kids

Club. Op dit veilige en tot in de puntjes verzorgde resort is iedere dag een

paradijselijke belevenis.

Jonnie & Thérèse will open a third location of Brass Boer at Blue Bay Resort

on Curaçao

Jonnie & Thérèse Boer are expanding their concept of Brass Boer. After the locations

on Bonaire and Zwolle in the Netherlands, a location of Brass Boer will be opened on

Curaçao. From March 2022 you can enjoy the service and dishes that Brass Boer

has to offer at the beautifully situated pier on the beach of the Blue Bay resort.

“Having a good time on the Caribbean Ocean with good wines and good food in a

casual atmosphere. That is what we want you to experience at Brass Boer” Thérèse

Boer said. On the menu you will find a great diversity of dished combined with as

many products and influences from the island as possible.

Brass Boer Curaçao

As well as at the locations in Zwolle and Kralendijk, Jan-Willem Berendsen will take

on the management of setting up the location in Curaçao and the supervision will be

led by Feike Postma and Stefan Martens. This will create a good match and synergy

between the different locations.

Blue Bay Curaçao

Enjoy life in a unique place where Curacao is at its best. Find peace of mind by the

clear Caribbean Sea. Relax on the spacious beach in the shade of a gently rustling

palm tree. Play golf on a challenging and attractive course. Experience the comfort of

luxury accommodations. Eat at excellent, inviting restaurants. Dive, play tennis, hike,

work out, sail, kayak, or dance in the sand during a great concert. Or blissfully

engage in the activity of doing absolutely nothing, while your kids are having a fun

time at the Kids Club. On this safe and impeccably maintained resort, every day is a

day in paradise.

