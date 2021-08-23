Government of Sint Maarten

** 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases **

As of August 20th, there were twenty eight (28) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however fifty seven (57) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to three hundred fifteen (315). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand three hundred ninety four (3394).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring three hundred (300) people in home isolation. Fifteen (15) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at forty two (42).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to three thousand thirty seven (3037). Three hundred eighteen (318) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3, 562 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 37, 841 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley continues to encourage persons who are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to come forward for testing. The drive thru testing in Pointe Blanche remains open daily without the need for an appointment. Operating hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM and on Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

