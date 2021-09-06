CBCS operational network subject to cyberattack
Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been subject to a cyberattack. On Thursday, September 2, 2021 in the afternoon, the CBCS received intelligence that
the CBCS’s operational network might have been breached. The CBCS immediately launched a full
investigation, in close cooperation with several international and local cyber-security and forensic
experts.
The CBCS has since taken its operational network offline to secure all data and restore the integrity
of the system. At this moment, the CBCS is working to identify what data was accessed.
Investigation indicates that the payment system platform has not been compromised. Nonetheless,
additional security measures have been implemented by the expert teams.
As a precautionary measure communication through email and remote phone services of the CBCS have been deactivated until further notice. For urgent matters that require immediate assistance call +599 9 434 5890 or +599 9 434 5891.
In addition to the technical measures that are being taken, the CBCS has contacted the relevant
authorities to launch an in-depth investigation. In the interest of this investigation the CBCS will not
be able to share more detailed information on this illegal cyberattack.
Willemstad, September 5, 2021
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
