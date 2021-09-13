Kiwanis Club Curaçao

In the weekend of the 4th till 6th of September the last DCM of Division 26 was held. This DCM was partly Face to Face and virtual.

Our Governor Delores Lewis was present in Aruba together with Dpg Robert A Spellen, Lg Patrick Melchiors and Governor-elect for 2022/2023, our Anthony Haile.

This DCM was a great success and LG Patrick Melchoir was congratulated for the fantastic way he has carried his duties as LG, despite the pandemic and some personal issues. On Friday 8 new Kiwanians were inducted by Governor Delores Lewis. Enjoy the pictures.

On Saturday we had a very fruitfull and educational meeting and on Sunday all the participants had a great tour in San Nicolas.

We would like to congratulate all those who made this possible and we are looking forward to see you all at the next DCM.

