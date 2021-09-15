Bonaire Celebrates Tourism Month 2021

Every year we celebrate Tourism Day on September 27th. This year, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) as part of the Tourism Recovery Plan have identified a series of activities with the aim to celebrate the benefits stemming from tourism development to a broader segment of the Bonaire population. Our community represents the sole purpose of our Bonaire experience. The theme this year is Tourism for Inclusive growth.

COVID-19 has and continues to put many strains on the tourism sector, which came to a near standstill in 2020. As we re-started and begin to recover, TCB believes that we have an exceptional opportunity to rethink the role of tourism and rebuild a better, healthier and more resilient industry. Besides our investment in protection of our nature and natural resources, our people, culture and heritage play a vital role in the process, hence our theme Tourism for Inclusive Growth.

A series of activities will be executed during the month of September with a few highlights being shared today. Starting this month every Saturday arriving visitors at the Flamingo International Airport are welcomed with our island rhythm and music from ‘Ka’i orgel’. Additionally, visitors get to experience and take a picture with our Bonaireans dressed in traditional Folkloric outfits and receive a welcome gift as part of our appreciation for their visit to our island.

Another important component includes our younger generation, our children. TCB is launching an Arts & Crafts competition for all elementary schools for the groups 5 – 8. The competition is titled: ‘Boneiru Eksperensia Outéntiko, ku Arte 100% Resiklá’, where the kids need to create an authentic artwork by using recycled material. The artwork can be anything that is authentic to Bonaire, like our flamingo, salt pans, turtles, cactus etc. September 15th is our deadline for all competition entries from our local schools and the finalists will be selected on September 17th, 2021. Winners of the overall school competition will be announced on September 22nd and a full exhibition of the creations will take place on World Tourism Day.