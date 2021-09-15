Bonaire Celebrates Tourism Month 2021

|
TCB also highlighted the people working in tourism directly or indirectly by recognizing a series of Bonaire Ambassadors such Andy Serberie, U-14 soccer team, and Emma Sint Jago, Claire Sealy, Erich Arias and Tirzo Cicilia. A few of our local ambassadors will be featured on the cover of the BONE magazine. “We are celebrating our people, heritage and our culture. Transforming our Communities Requires Transforming our Thinking. Bonaire wants the core of its community to be part of the many opportunities yet to come and our mission as TCB in collaboration with our stakeholders is to pursue a new era to invest in our people, empower them and build a post-covid economic industry that is resilient and based on the principles of humanity first”, says Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.
