Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou tambe a partisipá na World Cleanup Day / The Curaçao Tourist Board also Joining World Cleanup Day

Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou tambe a partisipá na World Cleanup Day

WILLEMSTAD- 20 di sèptèmber 2021 – Dia 18 di sèptèmber último, un tim di empleado di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku empleadonan di 27 kontratista ku ta forma parti di e proyekto di limpiesa ‘Kòrsou ta dushi i limpi’ a partisipá na World Cleanup Day 2021. Huntu a forma un grupo di 80 partisipante. E kontratistanan a partisipá di forma boluntario na World Cleanup Day 2021. A limpia na e área di ántes Jeanne D’Arc Huishoudschool na Kustbatterij. Un Kòrsou limpi ta loke Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) tambe ta para p’e. Tantu pa nos mes komo habitante di e dushi pais aki pero tambe pa e turistanan ku ta bin pa eksperensiá nos pais. E trabounan di limpiesa a inisiá for di 7:30 di mainta i a keda konkluí banda di 12:00 di mèrdia. Durante e dia a kolektá 47 200 (kuarentishete-mil dosshen) kilo di sushi kual a keda transportá ku un total di 11 dùmp trùk pa landfill Malpais. CTB ta gradisí Curaçao Clean Up pa e kordinashon i kier stimulá nos komunidat pa sigui partisipá na akshonnan di limpiesa i yuda tene Kòrsou limpi. Ban pa un Kòrsou, dushi i limpi. Huntu nos por! ‘Huntu nos ta tene Kòrsou limpi!’

The Curaçao Tourist Board also Joining World Cleanup Day

WILLEMSTAD- September 20, 2021 – Last September 18, a team of Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) staff joined forces with the personnel of 27 contractors participating in the “Kòrsou ta dushi i limpi” (Curaçao is Dushi and Clean) Cleanup effort on World Cleanup Day 2021. In total, the group consisted of 80 participants. The contractors’ participation in World Cleanup Day 2021 was voluntary. The teams tidied up the area around the former Jeanne D’Arc Huishoudschool in the Kustbatterij neighborhood. A clean Curaçao is also our commitment at the CTB—both for ourselves and for the overseas visitors coming to share our “dushi” island. Work started early in the morning around 7:30 a.m. and continued until approximately 12:00 p.m. A total of 47 200 (forty-seven thousand two hundred) kilograms of trash were collected over the day, requiring 11 dump-truck trips to the Malpais landfill. The CTB wishes to thank Curaçao Clean Up for coordinating the effort and hopes to stimulate the local community to participate in similar efforts, as well as to play their part in keeping Curaçao clean. Let’s make it a dushi and clean Curaçao. Together, we can do it! “Together, we can keep Curaçao clean!”

