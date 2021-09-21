From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 20 September 2021

Teen girl missing

On Saturday September 18th 2021 report of “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the mother of Shakira Shaquan BRYAN born in the Saint Martin, on February 21st 2007

Shakira was last seen by her mother on Saturday morning in Dutch quarter entering a Gold color Hyundai gets with a friend. She have since not returned home, nor contacted her mother or any other family member.

Shakira is about 5’4 feet tall, normal build, dark brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair and is 14 years old. She was last seen wearing an army green colored jumper.

The police department is seeking the assistance from the community to help locate Shakira Shaquan BRYAN. On Sunday, September 19, 20210 police had been informed that Sharira was reportedly staying at a house in the Dutch Quarter, however upon control at the location, the officers failed to locate her.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Police Force: 54-22222 or the emergency number 911.

Also if you are Shakira and you are reading this then please do contact your mother to let her know that everything is okay with you.

