Defensie Caribisch Gebied

Windward Express 2021 is in volle gang! De mariniers van Marine Squadron Carib voeren samen met FRISC troop, mariniersdetachement Sint Maarten en Zr.Ms. Pelikaan diverse operaties uit op het eiland Sint Maarten. Zr.Ms. Pelikaan wordt hierbij gebruikt als amfibisch platform vanaf waar de mariniers, met hun FRISC’en, snel en efficiënt gelanceerd kunnen worden. Deze amfibische training versterkt de integratie tussen de eenheden in het Caribisch gebied en draagt bij aan de veiligheid op de eilanden zowel binnen het Koninkrijk als daarbuiten.

Windward Express 2021 is in full swing! The marines of Marine Squadron Carib feeding together with FRISC troop, marine detachment Sint Maarten and Zr. Ms. Pelican performing various operations on the island of Sint Maarten. Mr. Ms. Pelican is hereby used as an amphibious platform from which the marines, with their FRISCs, can be launched quickly and efficiently. This amphibious training is strengthening the integration of units in the Caribbean and contributes to island safety both within the Kingdom and beyond.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...