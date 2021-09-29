Public Entity Saba

Meet Mandy!

My name is Mandy Brussaard, Director, and I work closely with Tim and Raquel. My main focus is improving the work processes within the government to make them more efficient and effective. To do this, I work a lot with the Department Heads within the Public Entity, but I also take the time to listen to and get the input of other colleagues. I’m impressed by the ideas that are within the government on improving the work and getting better results.

Meeting people in the streets is also always an incredible encounter. Listening to their stories gives me ideas about what we need to do to improve the welfare of our island and all its residents. I want to do my part to work together and make these things happen.

Back in the Netherlands, I used to be an avid runner. Here I love to go for hikes, discovering nature’s beauty! I also enjoy diving. The last time was at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Soon I hope to enjoy the sealife around Saba. Last but not least, I’m a coffee addict, sorry, I can’t help it…..

I am looking forward to meeting you!

