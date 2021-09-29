Looking back at a successful 1st annual Bonaire Tourism Summit Organized by TCB in partnership with BONHATA

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) in partnership with Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association (BONHATA) organized its first annual Bonaire Tourism Summit on World Tourism Day September 27, 2021 at Courtyard by Marriott.

TCB has introduced this new platform to foster collaboration amongst all tourism stakeholders. Collaboration is a priority for TCB moving forward as we begin to recover, rethink the role of tourism and rebuild a better, healthier and more resilient industry. During the summit TCB shared its vision for tourism development with a presentation titled Bonaire, a resilient Community l Transforming our people and Society. Our focus is to develop an inclusive tourism industry where we focus on low volume, high margin and value driven experiences that are part of our cultural and community’s DNA. TCB shared the highlights of its strategy on the way to move forward to position our island amongst the competition in the world based on DATA and shared some key challenges that the industry is facing at the moment.

According to TCB CEO, Miles Mercera “It’s a new chapter, on the heels of what was a challenging year, we’ve used this downtime to reinvent ourselves. Hotels have renovated and expanded, and we’ve welcomed new businesses on the island. While we worked to create programs to support our local community and recommit ourselves to sustainability, the island itself has also naturally regenerated. So, in a lot of ways this period of time has been one of preparation, beautification and opportunity. We’re evolving but doing so harmoniously – we’re not changing the raw authenticity and beauty that makes Bonaire, Bonaire.”