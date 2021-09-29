Looking back at a successful 1st annual Bonaire Tourism Summit Organized by TCB in partnership with BONHATA

Furthermore, the summit welcomed international keynote speaker Igor Beuker who shared his views on sustainable economic development and innovation. Followed by Jody Diamond, President of Diamond Public Relations, (Bonaire’s PR FIRM) who shared our strategy as a destination, results and actions moving forward post-covid. PR is a strong component of Bonaire’s international positioning strategy. Mr. Howard Mann who is part of the air service development team also shared some insights on global aviation developments and trends and how TCB together with its stakeholders is investing in future Air Service development opportunities.
Mr. Rene Paalman was also part of the list of speakers who focused the most important component of our tourism industry which is our people and the Spirit2Serve mindset. Social Innovation (Community Entrepreneurship) is part of our Tourism Recovery Plan of which Rene shared highlights of.
TCB’s tourism stakeholders also received the opportunity to provide input for the 2022 Marketing initiatives of Bonaire with interactive breakout sessions that were hosted by Claire Sealy, Donna Hudgeon, Elesiër Angel, Veroesjka de Windt and Orlando Fransisca.
TCB and BONHATA would like to thank all partners who supported and participated in the summit and will continue to invest our time and energy to realize all the goals and initiatives agreed upon during the summit.
If you have missed the Bonaire Tourism Summit visit TCB’s local Facebook page ‘Tourism Corporation Bonaire’ for the livestream video.
