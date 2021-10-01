NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center, A world first: Ocean drone Captures video from inside a hurricane…

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

…A world first: Ocean drone Captures video from inside a hurricane…

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a major hurricane moving across the Atlantic Ocean.
The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 was directed into the midst of Hurricane Sam, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is currently on a path that, fortunately, will miss the U.S. east coast. SD1045 is battling 50 foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph to collect critical scientific data and, in the process, give us a completely new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces.
For some of the video captured by the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045, go to

You May Also Like

Ladronnan ta bai ku boshi flat screen di La Curacao (chek e video)

REDAKSHON 0

Zaterdag laatste kans om betalingsregeling te voldoen en openstaande boete te betalen !

REDAKSHON 0

Okupashon di hotèl ta rekuperá den bon direkshon despues di lockdown

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: