NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center, A world first: Ocean drone Captures video from inside a hurricane…

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a major hurricane moving across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 was directed into the midst of Hurricane Sam, a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is currently on a path that, fortunately, will miss the U.S. east coast. SD1045 is battling 50 foot waves and winds of more than 120 mph to collect critical scientific data and, in the process, give us a completely new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces.