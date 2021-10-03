Curaçao Tourist Board

After a lifetime at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and for the past 10 years as Director KLM Netherlands, Harm Kreulen said goodbye to his closest friends and colleagues in Hangar 10 at Schiphol. Curaçao Tourist Board was also part of his farewell celebration and made sure he will forever remember our Dushi Kòrsou! Besides for business purposes, Harm has a special bond and love for Curaçao, and we are grateful for that.

CTB wishes Harm all the best in his future endeavors.

Share on: WhatsApp

Like this: Like Loading...