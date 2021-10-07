JOINT PRESS DECLARATION RDK, CRU AND KLESCH / DEKLARASHON DI PRENSA DI RDK,CRU I KLESCH

NOTISIA 

JOINT PRESS DECLARATION RDK, CRU AND KLESCH

Willemstad October 7, 2021- Refineria di Kòrsou N.V., Curaçao Refinery Utilities B.V. and Klesch (Curaçao) N.V. herewith jointly announce that they have reached a settlement concerning the negotiation, execution and termination of the agreement that was entered into regarding the sale and transfer of the Emmastad refinery, the utilities plant producing water, steam, air and electricity for the Emmastad refinery and the Bullenbaai terminal. The arbitration proceedings initiated in that regard were terminated by mutual consent, without any party being liable towards the other and without any party being under a payment obligation.

-END-

 

 

Willemstad 7 di Òktober 2021- Refineria di Kòrsou N.V., Curaçao Refinery Utilities B.V. i Klesch (Curaçao) N.V. pa medio di e komunikado aki, konhuntamente ta anunsiá ku nan a yega na un akuerdo tokante negosashon, ehekushon i tèrminashon di e akuerdo ku a keda firmá dor di partidonan tokante benta i traspaso di e refineria na Emmastad, e utilidatnan ku ta produsí awa, vapor, airu i koriente i e terminal na Bullenbaai.  E prosedimentunan di arbitrahe inisiá relashoná na esaki a keda tèrminá pa medio di un akuerdo mutuo, kaminda ningun partido ta keda poné responsabel pa pago na otro. 

-FIN-

