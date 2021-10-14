Taste of Bonaire  Cocktail Edition in the Netherlands Tourism Corporation Bonaire Informs

Bonaire surprised its tourism partners in the Netherlands with a Taste of Bonaire event, Cocktail Edition, at the Mondi Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant in Amsterdam, hosted by Miles Mercera, CEO of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). This intimate Caribbean venue, was the opportunity for our partners to have a fun and educational evening. The evening started with a cocktail workshop animated by Bonaire’s talent, Eddy Trenidad aka Sir Eddy, owner of the Tiki & Co bar in Bonaire. Partners got inspired to recreate their own cocktail during the workshop inspired by Bonairean flavors. After a few shakes and laughs, and a Bonaire presentation by Miles Mercera, our guests and VIP media partners in The Netherlands, enjoyed a shared Caribbean dinner, prepared by Caribbean Chef Justin Niessen, owner of the Mondi Caribbean Cuisine Restaurant. TCB had the chance to thank its partners for the support in 2021 and toasted on stronger collaboration for 2022. TCB hopes to continue to organize partner events in the future in several key markets to share its vision, plans and actions. Additionally, it was a great opportunity for Bonaire to share its welcoming atmosphere with a bit of sun and island vibrations in the Netherlands.