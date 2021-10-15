GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou no ta obligá ningun persona pa bai bakuná. October 15, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou no ta obligá ningun persona pa bai bakuná. Den kuadro di e maneho pa protekshon di nos komunidat, Gobièrnu a pone kondishonnan p.e. pa hende por drenta un lugá òf bishitá un aktividat. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading... Related
