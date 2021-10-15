GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou no ta obligá ningun persona pa bai bakuná.

REDAKSHON

 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou no ta obligá ningun persona pa bai bakuná. Den kuadro di e maneho pa protekshon di nos komunidat, Gobièrnu a pone kondishonnan p.e. pa hende por drenta un lugá òf bishitá un aktividat.

