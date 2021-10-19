Sifra Covid-19 + Bakunashon, Cijfers Covid-19 + Vaccinatie, Numbers Covid-19 + Vaccination

Importante: Si bo tin keho keda kas, no bai traha i yama 0800 – 0800.

Tin 118 kaso aktivo di COVID-19 na Boneiru awe 19 di òktober 2021. Di e 78 resultadonan di tèst ku a drenta 12 a resultá di ta positivo. Di mayoria kaso nobo e fuente ta konosí. A atmití un persona mas den hospital pa motibu di COVID-19. Tres pashènt ta hañando kuido intensivo. 2 persona a rekuperá di COVID-19.

Pa mas informashon tokante biahe, paisnan di riesgo i reglanan aktual: www.boneirukrisis.com.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Keda kas pa no kontagiá otro persona pafó. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena. Tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rònt di bo.

Belangrijk: Bij klachten blijf thuis, ga niet werken en bel 0800 – 0800.

Er zijn 118 actieve gevallen van COVID-19 op Bonaire op 19 oktober 2021. Van de 78 binnengekomen testresultaten waren er 12 positief. Van de meeste nieuwe gevallen is de bron bekend. Nog één persoon is opgenomen in het ziekenhuis door COVID-19. Drie patiënten krijgen intensieve zorg. Er zijn 2 personen hersteld van COVID-19.

Voor meer informatie over reizen, risicolanden en de actuele regels: www.bonairecrisis.com.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op, omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Door thuis te blijven voorkom je verspreiding naar mensen buiten je eigen huishouden. Dat is het krachtigste wapen dat we kennen om de uitbraak in te dammen. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

Important: If you have symptoms stay at home, do not go to work and call 0800 – 0800.



On October 19, 2021, there are 118 active cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire. Of the 78 test results received, 12 were positive. The source of most new cases is known. One more person is hospitalized due to COVID-19. Three patients are in the special care unit. There are 2 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com.



Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.



Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.



