ICE, cu tema  sostenibel, Incentive Conference Experience na Corsow / ICE, Sustainably-themed, Incentive Conference Experience, In Curacao

ICE, cu tema sostenibel, Incentive Conference Experience na Corsow



ECO Destination Management Services of Aruba & Curacao den colaboracion cerca cu

varios partners di Corsow, a aprecia e honor di por host 15 cumpradornan internacional na Corsow.



Originalmente, Cathy Jones, Presidente di Site Southeast Chapter a acerca ECO DMS na Augustus 2019, e tabata kier pa Wichita Villacres lidera un Incentive Conference Experience, ICE, den Augustus 2020.



E plan a bini ta realisa su mes na September 2021, ora Corsow a brinda esnan cu atende e evento di ICE

un programa inovativo, cu tema sostenibel, subrayando e isla su bunitesa y practicanan ambiental.



Inmediatamente despues di tres dia di Site SE, ICE Aruba Experience, e participantenan a biaha bay pa Corsow. Vuelonan a wordo patrosina pa Curacao Tourism Board. Janine De Windt, di Curacao Tourism Board, ta semper dispuesto pa host y entretene clientenan na eventonan anto el a provee un sosten

excelente necesario pa hinca un programa importante den otro. Janine ta famoso pa su conocemento,

comprendimento y sosten di MICE, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitons, mercado pa Corsow.



Divi Air a provee asistencia di aeropuerto na ambos Aruba y Corsow. El a conduci algun premionan generoso durante vuelo, como tambe algun cookies delicioso. E avion a bula over di Corsow, anto a

emociona e pasaheronan cu un bunita view di e isla for di halto.



Un programa VIP special a wordo prepara pa e cumpradornan cu transporte divertido for di aeropuerto

pa nan hotel den autonan vintage. Un variedad di propiedad di Corsow a contribui generosamente na e programa:

-Corendon, pronto lo bira Curio by Hilton, a duna e grupo un bon bini caluroso, anto un dia riba beach y pool, cu musica por medio di un saxofonista local. Director di Sales, Mauricio Almonacid, a presenta e resort su concepto Farm to Table, na un lunch delicioso, anto a revisa e resort su practicanan sostenibel.

-Dreams Hotel, como e grupo su host hotel, a ricibi e participantenan cu un Flash Mob Dance, tremendo bebidanan local y un overview di e facilidadnan di e hotel net prome e recepcion di bon bini.

-Riba e grupo su segundo dia, e tema di health & wellness a wordo subraya na un rato di Yoga cu Maura Zhang, di Curacao Tourist Board.

-Un experiencia di canamento fabulosamente planea y ehecuta unda cu ECO DMS a compronde e balor di un experiencia berdaderamente autentico. Esaki a tuma luga na Punda, Willemstad. Participantenan a saca potret na murayanan colorido di artistanan local, a bebe iced coconuts na e Floating Market, y aprecia un rato pa shop. Durante e momentonan di e dia, e bishita na e Synagogue hudiu Mikve Israel Emanuel, un atraccion popular turistico desde 1730.

-Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino a bini dilanti y ofrece un variedad di cocktails traha localmente cu Blue Curacao Liquor na e historico Rif Fort. Lunch riba beach a sigui pa massage na e spa y un rato pa pasa riba beach, cual e grupo a stima despues di e tremendo cana [Walking Experience] cu nan a forma parti di dje.

– Curacao Marriot Beach Resort a sorprende e grupo cu un sunset sailing trip, cual a cuminsa na Dreams Dock y finalisa despues na e hotel pa un recepcion, sigui pa un nabegacion trankilo riba lama.

– Despues di esaki e gerencia di hotel a invita e grupo pa disfruta di un bebida traha localmente y prepara pa bay dinner riba beach, cu entrenimento di Fire Cirque, henna tattoos y otro sorpresanan interactivo.

-Durante e experiencia di 3 dia di ICE, socio di transportacion, Bon Bini Transfer Curacao, a brinda un tremendo sosten, cu transportacion eficiente y na tempo entre e localidadnan.



ECO DMS y henter su team na Corsow ta pensa cu sostenibilidad ta proteha nos sistema ecologico, preserva recursonan natural y mehora calidad di bida pa futuro generacionnan. E compania ta aplaudi Site SE, https://sitesoutheast.com, pa e iniciativa y ta apoya su meta. “Nos ta contento di por a colabora cu SITE Southeast Chapter, y asina engrandece nos compromiso na Corsow como un destinacion sostenibel pa futuro clientenan,” según Villacres, na nomber di su staff. Villacres tambe a expresa profundo gratitud na su staff pa e tremendo esfuerso haci, ehecutando e programa compleho aki cu hopi bon abilidad y adecuadamente haci.



Despues di nan salida, ECO DMS, gerencia y miembronan di team a ricibi varios notanan di gradicimento expresando e gran aprecio pa e experiencia educacional autentico cu nan a ricibi. E implementacion spectacular di e programa y mas importante ainda surpasando tur expectativa di e participantenan,

a haci cu ECO DMS a ricibi un bon aprecio y hopi bunita palabra.



Imagennan akinan ta inclui snapshots di e evento.



ECO DMS ta un miembro orguyoso di ADMEI, AHATA, CHATA, EDP Global, FICP, IGLTA, ILEA, MPI, Prestige, SITE, SKAL, 1DMC World, DMC Network, Global DMC Partners, Ovation Global DMC, THE Partnership DMC, World of DMCs.

GANADOR DI (3) SITE Crystal Awards, incluyendo: “2018 Excellence in Incentive Travel: Latin America & Caribbean.” GANADOR di 2017 Stella Award pa “Best International DMC.” GANADOR di 2020 BIZBASH EVENT STYLE AWARDS: “Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign in Live & Virtual Events & Experiences.”

ICE, Sustainably-themed, Incentive Conference Experience, In Curacao

ECO Destination Management Services of Aruba & Curacao in close collaboration with various Curaçaoan partners, appreciated the honor of hosting 15 international buyers, on Curacao.

Originally, Cathy Jones, President of Site Southeast Chapter reached out to ECO DMS in August 2019, she wanted Wichita Villacres to chair an Incentive Conference Experience, ICE, in August 2020.

The plan actually came to fruition in September 2021, when Curacao treated the ICE attendees to an innovative program, sustainably-themed, highlighting the island’s beauty and environmental practices.

Immediately after a three-day Site SE, ICE Aruba experience, attendees flew over to Curacao. Airline tickets were provided by the Curacao Tourism Board. Janine De Windt, of the Curacao Tourism Board, is forever willing to host and entertain client events, and provided the excellent support needed to put an important itinerary together. Janine is famous for her knowledge, understanding and support of the MICE, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions, market for Curacao.

Divi Air provided airport assistance in both Aruba and Curacao. It conducted generous giveaways mid-air, and handed out delicious cookies. The plane flew over Curacao, and delighted its passengers with a lovely view of the island from the air.

A special VIP itinerary was prepared for the buyers with fun transfers from the airport to their hotel in Vintage cars.

A number of Curacao properties contributed generously to the itinerary:

Corendon, soon to be Curio by Hilton, gave the group a warm welcome, and a day at the beach and pool, with music by a local Saxophonist. Director of Sales, Mauricio Almonacid, presented the resort’s Farm to Table concept, at a delicious lunch, and reviewed the resort’s sustainable practices.

Dreams Hotel, as the group’s host hotel, received attendees with a Flash Mob dance, cool local drinks and an overview of the hotel facilities and amenities, right before the welcome reception.

On the group’s second day, the health and wellness theme was highlighted at a Yoga session with Maura Zhang, of the Curacao Tourist Board.

A fabulously planned and executed Walking Experience followed, as ECO DMS understood the value of a truly authentic experience. It took place in picturesque Punda, Willemstad. Attendees snapped pictures with colorful murals by local artists, sipped iced coconuts at the Floating Market, and appreciated some time to shop. Among the day’s highlights, the visit to the Jewish Synagogue, Mikve Israel-Emanuel, a popular tourist attraction since 1730.

Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino stepped up to the plate, and showcased its cocktails with locally made Blue Curacao Liquor, at the historic Rif Fort. Lunch on the beach was followed by massages at the spa and some unstructured beach time, which the group welcomed after the exhilarating walking experience

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort surprised the group with a sunset sailing trip, which started at Dreams dock, and ended back at the hotel for a reception, following a leisurely sail.

Upon disembarkation, hotel management invited the group to grab a locally made drink and head for dinner on the beach, entertained by a dazzling Fire Cirque, henna tattoos and more interactive surprises.

Throughout the 3-day ICE experience, transportation partner, Bon Bini Transfer Curacao, was greatly supportive, providing efficient and timely transport between host locations.

ECO DMS and its entire team in Curacao, believes that sustainability protects our ecosystem, preserves natural resources and improves the quality of our lives for future generations. The company applauds Site SE, https://sitesoutheast.com, for the initiative and supports its purpose. “We were happy to collaborate with the SITE Southeast chapter, and increase our commitment to Curacao as a sustainable destination for our future clients,” states Villacres, on behalf of her staffers. Villacres also expressed profound gratitude to her staffers for the effort made, executing the complex program with great finesse and skill.

Post departure, ECO DMS, management and team members received many thank-you notes expressing much appreciation for the authentic educational experience. The spectacular implementation of the program, and more importantly, exceeding expectations of all attendees, landed ECO DMS warm praise and many compliments.

Pictures here snapshots of the events.

ECO DMS is proud Member of: ADMEI, AHATA, CHATA, EDP Global, FICP, IGLTA, ILEA, MPI, Prestige, SITE, SKAL, 1DMC World, DMC Network, Global DMC Partners, Ovation Global DMC, THE Partnership DMC, World of DMCs.

WINNER OF (3) SITE Crystal Awards, including: “2018 Excellence in Incentive Travel: Latin America & Caribbean.”

WINNER of the 2017 Stella Award for “Best International DMC.”

WINNER OF 2020 BIZBASH EVENT STYLE AWARDS: “Best Guerrilla Marketing Initiative/Marketing Campaign in Live & Virtual Events & Experiences.”

