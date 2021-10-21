Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Minor consumed marijuana-laced cake

NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Minor consumed marijuana-laced cake

On Monday evening, October 18, 2021 Central Dispatch received a report from the St. Maarten Medical Center of a four-year-old child who was brought in who was believed to have consumed cake laced with marijuana.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the female suspect who was later arrested, brought home the so-called “Space Cake”, and during an unattended moment, the 4-year-old had consumed a piece of the cake. The minor was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation.

Later that night the apartment where the suspect was staying was searched by the police together with the parents of the minor. Various items were confiscated in relation to this investigation.

Serious Negative Side Effects
The symptoms associated with eating highly potent edibles are often much more severe than the symptoms experienced after smoking marijuana.

Some of the more adverse effects associated with the consumption of edibles include
• Drowsiness.
• Confusion.
• Vomiting.
• Anxiety and panic attacks.
• Agitation.
• Psychotic episodes.
• Hallucinations.
• Paranoia.
• Impaired motor ability.
• Respiratory depression.
• Heart problems.

