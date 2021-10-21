SEAPORT AGENCIES N.V. A SERA KONOSÍ KU PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS.
Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a risibí representantenan di Seaport Agencies N.V. srs. Randolph Schrils, Stephen Florentina i Johan Gijsbertha resientemente.
Seaport Agencies N.V. ta un kompania ku ta eksistí ya pa 22 aña aki na Kòrsou. Durante di e bishita e representantenan a presentá e kompania i hasi entrega di un foyeto den kual ta deskribí e funshon di e kompania i alabes e foyeto ta konsistí di informashon pa ku tur e filialnan ku e komapnia tin rònt Caribe.
Refineria ta hopi importante pa e kompania aki, debí ku ta e kompania aki ta atendé ku asuntu di charter, suplidor i tankeronan ku ta entregá krudo aki na Kòrsou.
E kompania ta responsabel tambe pa ku e parti di fasilitashon i intermediashon entre kumpradó i bendedó di krudo.
Na final di e bishita a hasi entrega di e foyeto na Promé Minister.
