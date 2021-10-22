NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police seeking assistance in case of injured baby last Friday  

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

                                                                           Philipsburg, October 22nd   2021

 

Detectives’ personnel are busy investigating the incident that occurred on Friday, October 15, 2021 where the rear window of a passenger car was smashed with a stone by a scooter rider on the Airport road.  During the incident, a baby was injured when a suspect smashed the jeep’s rear windshield.  

In the course of this current investigation, several video images have been compiled by the police.  In the footage collected police can see the scooter riders; however the quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the persons involved.

But what is apparent is that there were several witnesses in the vicinity while this incident was taking place. 

The detectives investigating this incident is asking anyone who has information to please contact the St Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

 It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve these cases. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our face book page (Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie SintMaarten)

 

