Government of Sint Maarten ** 7 COVID-19 recoveries ** As of October 23rd

7 COVID-19 recoveries

As of October 23rd, there were six (6) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however seven (7) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty three (43). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand four hundred seventy eight (4478).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty two (42) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand three hundred sixty (4360). Twenty four (24) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The total number of persons tested is 58,955.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Ottley would like to thank SMMC, CPS, all volunteers and everyone who came out to the community COVID-19 vaccination pop-up today.

