U.S. Forward Operating Location opens doors to local students
U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL
U.S. Forward Operating Location opens doors to local students
On Friday, October 22, Pedro Luis Brion School, Kolegio
The FOL employs over 50 local staff members who were instrumental in organizing the tour and engaging the students. Conducted mostly in Papiamentu, the tour offered students a behind-the-scenes look at the compound and the chance to learn about the multinational aircraft used in counter-narcotics
The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and Government of Curaçao for their support of our ongoing partnership to counter global narcotics trafficking, combat transnational criminal networks, and promote the rule of law. The FOL is eager to welcome visits by schools and organizations to show how FOL operations enhance stability and security in the Caribbean. For those interested in visiting, please send an e-mail to stephany.pinedo@pae.com or call 650195 or 6500158.
You must log in to post a comment.