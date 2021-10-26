Digicel Business ta konektá i adoptá “Smart Bus Stop” / Digicel Business connects and adopts the “Smart Bus Stop” / Digicel Business verbindt en adopteert de “Smart Bus Stop”

Digicel Business ta konektá i adoptá “Smart Bus Stop”

WILLEMSTAD: Resientemente Kòrsou a inougurá su promé “Smart Bus Stop”. ITS Caribbean & Latin America, diseñadó di e bòrchi di bùs digital a skohe Digicel komo su partner pa proveé konektividat i teknologia vital di manera ku e por funshoná sin interupshon. E bòrchi di bus digital ta hasi trafikashon ku transporte públiko mas sigur i plasentero miéntras ku e ta mantené usuarionan informá di e yegada di konvoi i ta pèrmití nan akseso na internèt grátis.

E asina yamá “Smart Bus Stop”, ta ekipá ku pantayanan LED i ta figurá ku un aplikashon di ‘Autobusbedrijf Curaçao’ (ABC) ku ta mustra usuarionan di transporte públiko e ora di yegada, otro informashonnan relashoná ku ruta di konvoi, i ta te asta pèrmití e usuario pa plania su biahe.

Na e bòrchi di bùs digital pasaheronan por disfrutá di ‘background music’, internèt grátis i ta pèrmití pa karga nan aparatonan elektróniko. Un inovashon realmente interesante ta e karakterístikanan di seguridat, manera e boton di pániko, un kámara di seguridat i sufisiente iluminashon ku ta hasi trafikashon den transporte públiko hopi mas seif pa e pasahero.

Ademas, e ta fungi komo un base pa e sensor di un asina yamá ‘Smart City’ ku ta wòrdu usa pa kolekta data pa análisis di tráfiko, konteo di peaton i vehíkulo, detekshon di velosidat, rekonosementu di plachi di number, vibrashon di kaminda, e tin sensor pa aksidente i por hasta sirbi pa monitor kalidat di aire. Den kaso di un emergensia, e ta komuniká ‘real time’ ku e plataforma di ITS, i outoridat ta keda notifiká inmediatamente i outomátikamente. E parti eksterior ta usa pènel solar, i tin ‘un back-up’ di koriente.

Tur e teknologia aki ta konektá via Digicel su ret potente di 100% fibra óptiko ku ta ofresé e konfiabilidat i spit nesesario pa garantisá ku e bòrchi di bùs digital ta operashonal sin interupshon. Digicel a adoptá e bòrchinan di bùs komo sosten na e proyekto aki di ITS ku ta brinda un avanse teknológiko sin presedente. Esaki ta djis un di e pasonan pa elevá Kòrsou mediante ICT, mehora kalidat di bida di nos suidadanonan i ekshibí nos pais komo un lider teknológiko den Karibe, i region.

Riba fotonan athunto un impreshon di e momentu ku a inougurá e promé “Smart Bus Stop” na Kòrsou. E bòrchi di bus digital ta ubiká riba Cas Coraweg.

Digicel Business connects and adopts the “Smart Bus Stop”

On the 20th of October, Curaçao saw the launch of the first “Smart Bus Stop”. ITS Caribbean & Latin America designed the technology and chose Digicel as their partner to provide the connectivity technology vital for the Bus Stop to operate. Smart Bus Stops make travelling on public transport safer, more pleasant and keeps citizens informed on Bus arrival times and allows them to access free internet.

The Smart Bus Stop is equipped LED screens with an application of ‘Autobusbedrijf Curaçao’ (ABC) showing passengers arrival times, all other needed information regarding bus routes, and even allowing passengers to plan their own trip.

At the Smart Bus Stop, passengers can enjoy background music, free internet, and also allows them to charge their electronic devices. One key innovation is the introduction of security features such as a panic button, a security camera and lighting to ensure travelling at night is safer for passengers.

It also acts as a Smart City Sensor base which is used to collect data for traffic analysis, counting pedestrians and vehicles, speed detection, license plate recognition, road vibrations, collision sensors and can also monitor air quality. In case of any emergency, it communicates in real time with the ITS platform and authorities are immediately notified automatically. The shelter uses solar panels and has a backup power supply from the grid.

All of this technology is connected via Digicel’s high-speed 100% Fibre Optic network which offers the necessary reliability and speed to ensure continued operation. Digicel has adopted these bus stops in support of this advanced technology project. This is just one of many steps in a plan to elevate Curaçao through ICT, and showcase our nation as a technology leader in the Caribbean, and beyond.

Digicel Business verbindt en adopteert de “Smart Bus Stop”

Op 20 oktober j.l. is de eerste “Smart Bus Stop” op Curaçao in gebruik genomen. ITS Caribbean & Latin America ontwierp de technologie en koos voor Digicel als betrouwbare partner voor connectiviteit van de bushaltes. Smart Bus Stops maken het reizen met het openbaar vervoer veiliger, aangenamer, informeren burgers over de aankomsttijden en geven hen toegang tot gratis internet.

De Smart Bus Stop is uitgerust met LED-beeldschermen waarop een applicatie van ‘Autobusbedrijf Curaçao’ (ABC) de passagiers op de hoogte houdt van aankomsttijden, alle andere benodigde informatie over busroutes en passagiers zelfs in staat stelt om hun reis te plannen.

Bij de Smart Bus Stop genieten passagiers van achtergrondmuziek, gratis internet en kunnen ze hun elektronische apparaten opladen. Een belangrijke innovatie is de introductie van beveiligingsfuncties zoals een paniekknop, een beveiligingscamera en verlichting zodat het reizen ook ‘s avonds veiliger is.

Het Smart Bus Stop systeem functioneert ook als Smart City Sensor-basis waarmee gegevens kunnen worden verzameld voor verkeersanalyse, het registreren van voetgangers- en voertuigbewegingen, snelheidsdetectie, kentekenherkenning, wegtrillingen, botsingssensoren en het monitoren van de luchtkwaliteit. Bij een calamiteit communiceert de Smart Bus Stop real time met het ITS-platform en worden direct de betrokken instanties automatisch op de hoogste gebracht. De bushalte is uitgerust met zonnepanelen om de impact op het milieu te minimaliseren en heeft een back-upstroomvoorziening van het net.

Al deze technologie is verbonden via Digicel’s supersnelle 100% glasvezelnetwerk dat de nodige betrouwbaarheid en snelheid biedt om ​​continue de connectiviteit te garanderen. Digicel heeft deze bushaltes geadopteerd en ondersteunt ITS volledig in dit geavanceerde en transformerende technologieproject. Deze samenwerking is slechts een van de vele stappen in het plan van Digicel om Curaçao door middel van ICT naar een hoger plan te tillen, de levenskwaliteit van burgers te verbeteren en onze positie als leider in technologische innovaties te bevestigen in het Caribisch gebied, en daarbuiten.

