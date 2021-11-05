NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Another accident on A.J.C. Brouwers road on early Sunday morning

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Another accident on A.J.C. Brouwers road on early Sunday morning
On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at approximately 1:30am, Police Central Dispatch received various reports of a car accident that had occurred on A.J.C Brouwers Road in which one of the drivers was allegedly injured.
Several police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. At the scene, it became apparent that there had been an accident between a blue Hyundai i10 and a green Chevrolet Spark.
During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the driver of the Hyundai i10, which was driving on A.J.C. Brouwers Road, tried to turn left to enter Tiger road. Simultaneously, the Chevrolet was approaching from the direction of Cole Bay. The result was in a serious collision.
The five people involved in the accident were injured. They were all were treated by the ambulance personnel at the scene and later transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center. After receiving medical attention, they were all discharged.
The investigation into this accident is still ongoing.

 

