Korps Politie Aruba —Cuerpo Policial ta informa— Project Team Drugspanden cu entrada hudicial na Scobiyostraat y San Barbola.
Korps Politie Aruba
—Cuerpo Policial ta informa—
Project Team Drugspanden cu entrada hudicial na Scobiyostraat y San Barbola.
Project Team Drugspanden ta un team cu a wordo lanta pa entre otro investiga bendemento di droga for di un percela y ariba caya.
En conexion cu un investigacion andando Project Team Drugspanden a haci un entrada hudicial den un cas na Scobiyostraat y un cas na San Barbola y a detene 3 homber pa bendemento di droga.
Inicialnan di e hombernan ta:
J.A.K. naci na Aruba di 50 aña.
J.I.K. naci na Aruba di 19 aña.
L.F.M. V.d. L. naci na Aruba di 18 aña.
Durante razzia a confisca un cantidad di droga ( Marihuana y cocaina).
Ainda ta bezig ta buscando.
A haci uso tambe di diferente departamentonan di Cuerpo Policial entre otro DAR ( Recherche) y K9 unit.
Pa Cuerpo Policial por resolve mas caso cooperacion y informacion di pueblo di Aruba ta hopi importante, pesey nos ta pidi si bo tin cualkier informacion yama nos tiplijn di Polis cu ta: 11141. Nos ta garantisa cu bo ta keda anonimo.
You must log in to post a comment.