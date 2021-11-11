50 agente di biahe for di Bogotá, Medellin i Cali a bishitá Kòrsou \ 50 travel agents visiting Curaçao from Bogotá, Medellin and Cali

50 agente di biahe for di Bogotá, Medellin i Cali a bishitá Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 11 di novèmber 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un bishita edukashonal pa agentenan di biahe for di 3 siudat na Colombia esta Bogotá, Medellin i Cali. Meta di e bishita tabata pa e agentenan di biahe mes bin eksperensiá e produkto ku Kòrsou ta ofresé di manera ku nan por bende esaki na e kolombianonan ku ta skohe pa bin bishitá nos pais. E bishita di 5 dia a konta ku partisipashon di 50 agente di biahe for di Colombia.

E programa pa e agentenan di biahe a inkluí entre otro; bishita na diferente hotèl di interes pa e merkado di Colombia, bishita na atrakshonnan turístiko, rekorido den trolley train pa konosé e aspekto históriko di nos sentro di siudat Willemstad, Netto Bar pa nan purba e konosido ròm bèrdè, trep pa eksplorá e área di Banda Abou, bishita na galeria di Nena Sanchez i bishita na playa Kenepa Grandi i Playa Piskadó. E programa a keda klousurá ku un trep riba boto kual a finalisá na playa Marichi.

Na final e agentenan di biahe a ekspresá di ta kontentu di por a bishitá Kòrsou i eksperensiá e produkto ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Un danki ta bai na Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curio by Hilton, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Avila Beach Hotel i Curacao Marriott Beach Resort, e atrakshonnan turístiko ku a forma parti di e programa i e kompanianan ku a hasi e parti di transporte; FBTT Taber Tours, Fiesta Tours, Rumba Tours i Irie Tours. CTB ta sigui invertí den e tipo di programanan aki ku e meta pa oumentá e kantidat di turista di estadia pa Kòrsou.

Nota:

E potrètnan ta duna un bista di e bishita di e agentenan di biahe for di Colombia.

50 travel agents visiting Curaçao from Bogotá, Medellin and Cali

WILLEMSTAD- November 11, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently organized an educational familiarization trip for travel agents hailing from three Colombian cities: Bogotá, Medellin and Cali. The aim of this visit was to allow these travel agents to personally experience the Curaçao’s product, for them in turn to offer that to Colombian travelers interested in our destination. Fifty Colombian travel agents participated in the 5-day visit.

Their schedule included visits to multiple hotels of interest to the Colombian market and different tourist attractions, as well as trolley-train tours to get to know the historical aspect of downtown Willemstad, a stop at Netto Bar to try out their famous “green rum,” tours to explore the Banda Abou area, a visit to Nena Sanchez Gallery and to the beaches of Kenepa Grandi and Playa Piskadó. The program was rounded off with a boat trip ending at Marichi Beach.

Towards the end of the visit, the travel agents were delighted with this opportunity to visit Curaçao and experience the island’s tourism product firsthand. Our special thanks go to Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curio by Hilton, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Kunuku Aqua Resort, Avila Beach Hotel and Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, the participating tourist attractions and the businesses that offered the needed transportation; FBTT Taber Tours, Fiesta Tours, Rumba Tours and Irie Tours. The CTB will continue to invest in this type of program, in its efforts to further increase the number of stayover tourists coming to Curaçao.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

