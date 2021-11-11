Bonaire will be at the DEMA Show 2021

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing that Bonaire will once again be present at the DEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The DEMA Show 2021 will take place between November 16 – 19, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. After the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, TCB together with BONHATA and on island partners have been preparing for this year’s show. The following partners will be present at this year’s show: BONHATA, Buddy Dive Resort, Captain Don’s Habitat, Courtyard by Marriott, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Grand Windsock, Plaza Beach & Dive Resort, Resort Bonaire, Tourism Corporation Bonaire, and VIP Diving. The Bonaire Pavilion will be located this year close to the main entrance of the exhibition hall, so visitors, vendors and trade partners coming to the show cannot miss the Bonaire Pavilion. Additionally, there will be a ‘hospitality area’ in the Bonaire Pavilion, decorated with the look and feel of Bonaire, in which visitors, vendors, and partners can sit, relax and/or have a meeting with trade partners.