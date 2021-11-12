Òktober 2021 a yega 101% di e kantidat di turista registrá na òktober 2019

esta promé ku pandemia

WILLEMSTAD- 11 di novèmber 2021 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 35.020 turista di estadia pa luna di òktober. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, luna di òktober 2021 a yega na 101% di e kantidat registrá na òktober 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. Na òktober 2019 un total di 34.526 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. Ta promé biaha desde ku a kita e restrikshonnan di biahe, ku nos a surpasá e kantidat di turista ora kompará esaki ku e mesun luna. Kòrsou a bolbe registrá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista for di Hulanda, un total di 22.713 turista hulandes a keda risibí na òktober 2021. Pa di kuater luna konsekutivo e kantidat di turista risibí for di Hulanda na 2021 a surpasá e kantidat di turista hulandes risibí den e mesun luna na 2019.

Na òktober, un kantidat di 25.933 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. For di Hulanda nos a risibí 22.713 turista, 1.365 for di Alemania i 646 for di Bèlgika. Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku turistanan europeo a keda un averahe di 10.7 anochi na luna di òktober 2021. Miéntras na òktober 2019 e averahe di anochi tabata 8.9. For di Estádos Unídos un kantidat di 3.379 turista a bishitá Kòrsou na luna di òktober. E turistanan aki a keda un averahe di 6.8 anochi miéntras e mesun luna na 2019 turistanan prosedente di Estádos Unídos a keda 6.1 anochi. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 3.050 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou, 49% tabata prosedente di Colombia miéntras 25% tabata prosedente di Brazil. For di Karibe un total di 1.428 turista di estadia a keda risibí na òktober. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan den Reino Hulandes.

Na luna di òktober un total di 8 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 12.605 turista krusero.

“E prestashon di luna di òktober ta demostrá kon resiliente nos industria di turismo ta. Ku 35 mil turista di estadia na luna di òktober nos por anunsiá ku orguyo ku nos industria di turismo ta na mesun nivel ku òktober 2019. E esfuerso kolektivo di stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal den nos merkadonan prinsipal a sòru pa luna di òktober tabata eksitoso. Banda di esaki, Kòrsou a risibí un kantidat total di 185.265 turista di estadia durante e promé 10 lunanan di aña 2021”, asina CTB a remarká.

October 2021 achieved 101% of the pre pandemic arrivals of October 2019

WILLEMSTAD – November 11, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 35,020 stayover visitor arrivals for the month of October. With these arrivals, October 2021 achieved 101% of the pre pandemic arrivals of October 2019, when we welcomed 34,526 stayover visitors. It is the first time since travel restrictions are lifted that we surpassed the number of stayover arrivals, when comparing to the same month. Curaçao registered another record breaking number of stayover arrivals from The Netherlands, a total of 22,713 Dutch visitors were welcomed in October 2021. For the fourth consecutive month, arrivals from the Netherlands in 2021 are surpassing arrivals in the same months in 2019.

For October, there were 25,933 stayover visitors out of Europe. 22,713 from the Netherlands, 1,365 from Germany and 646 from Belgium. Information gathered from the Immigration Cards show that European visitors stayed 10.7 nights on average in October 2021, while the average night spent in October 2019 was 8.9 nights.

From the USA, we welcomed 3,379 visitors in October. The average nights spent in Curaçao was 6.8, while the same month in 2019 US visitors spent 6.1 nights.

From the South American region, we welcomed 3,050 visitors. Of the South America arrivals, 49% and 25% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,428 stayover visitors in October, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 8 cruise ship calls and 12,605 cruise visitors for the month of October.

“The October performance showed the resilience of our tourism industry. With 35,000 stayover arrivals for October, we can proudly announce that our tourism industry is at the same level of October 2019. The collective effort from our local stakeholders combined with our international partners in our main markets made the month of October a success. Besides this, Curaçao welcomed a total of 185,265 stayover arrivals for the first ten months of 2021,” commented CTB.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

