EUROPE DIRECT CURACAO- Eksitoso prome konferensha na Korsou !

Succesvolle 1e Conferentie EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO

Willemstad 11 november, 2021- EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao, het informatiecentrum over de Europese Unie, heeft vorige week haar eerste live evenementen op Curaçao georganiseerd. Er waren vier seminars die deel uitmaakten van de conferentie. Europarlementariër Samira Rafaela verzorgde de introductielezing voor alle vier seminars. De sessies stonden onder leiding van Germaine Rekwest (UoC) en Steven Damiana (KvK) die beiden als manager van Europe Direct Curaçao fungeren.

Het eerste seminar vond plaats in het auditorium van de Kamer van Koophandel en was getiteld ‘The common challenges & priorities of the Dutch OCTs and the EU’. Er werden lezingen verzorgd door Paul Comenencia (Staatsraad van het Koninkrijk bij de Raad van State), Jaime Saleh (minister van staat), José Jardim (CBCS) en Judric Pietersz (plv. nationale ordonnateur voor Europese fondsen).

In het tweede seminar dat bij- en in samenwerking met- de University of Curaçao plaatsvond, stond een dialoog met jongeren over EU aangelegenheden centraal. De studenten waren vooral geïnteresseerd in de mogelijkheden die Europa biedt om een studentenuitwisseling te doen. Rechtenstudent Sue-Shantely Lourens die net terug is van een stage in Brussel bij OCTA, de associatie van de overzeese gebieden, deelde haar ervaring met de aanwezigen. Moderator Wil Willemsen begeleidde de studenten bij het formuleren van een persoonlijke prioriteit in het Europese thema.

Het derde seminar stond in het teken van de Europese oriëntatie in het onderwijs, dat onder leiding van Wil Willemsen, initiatiefnemer van de European Parliament Ambassador School (EPAS), stond.

Deelnemers aan de sessie waren lokale stakeholders uit het onderwijs. En was georganiseerd in samenwerking met de UoC.

Het vierde seminar van de conferentie betrof een webinar dat in samenwerking met Universiteit van Aruba werd georganiseerd. Sprekers waren Mildred Schwengle (Staatsraad van het Koninkrijk bij de Raad van State) en Viola van Bogaert (Universiteit van Aruba en Centrale Bank van Aruba).

Beelden en conclusies van onze seminars zullen binnenkort via onze social media kanalen Facebook, Instagram en Linkedin gedeeld worden.

Europe Direct Curaçao, een initiatief van de Kamer van Koophandel & Nijverheid in Curaçao en de Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) is sinds mei van dit jaar van start gegaan. De oprichting van EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO wordt financieel ondersteund door de Europese Commissie, het dagelijks bestuur van de Europese Unie. Wie informatie zoekt over de Europese Unie weet meestal niet waar te beginnen. De Europese Commissie heeft daarom een informatienetwerk in het leven geroepen. Dit netwerk is al geruime tijd in de hele EU actief onder de naam van Europe Direct, maar nog niet in de Caribische regio.

Voor meer informatie en activiteiten kunt u contact opnemen met de lokale manager van Europe Direct Curaçao, de heer Steven Damiana via: info@europedirectcuracao.com.

EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO Successfully organizes 1st Conference

Willemstad November 11, 2021- EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao, the European Union Information Center, organized its first live events in Curaçao last week. There were four seminars that were part of the conference. Member of the European Parliament Ms. Samira Rafaela gave the introductory lecture for all four seminars. The sessions were led by Germaine Rekwest (UoC) and Steven Damiana (KvK), who both act as managers for Europe Direct Curaçao.

The first seminar took place in the auditorium of the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and was entitled ‘The common challenges & priorities of the Dutch OCTs and the EU’. Lectures were given by Paul Comenencia (State Council of the Kingdom at the Council of State), Jaime Saleh (Minister of State), José Jardim (CBCS) and Judric Pietersz (Deputy National Authorizing Officer for European Funds).

The second seminar, which took place at and in collaboration with the University of Curaçao, focused on a dialogue with young people about EU matters. The students were especially interested in the possibilities that Europe offers to do student exchanges. Law student Sue-Shantely Lourens, who has just returned from an internship in Brussels at OCTA, the Overseas Countries & Territories Association, shared her experience with the students present. Moderator Wil Willemsen guided the students in formulating a personal priority in the European themes.

The third seminar focused on the European orientation in education, which was led by Wil Willemsen, initiator of the European Parliament Ambassador School (EPAS).

Participants in the session were local stakeholders and school boards in education. This seminar was organized in collaboration with the UoC.

The fourth seminar of the conference was a webinar organized in collaboration with the University of Aruba. Speakers were Mildred Schwengle (State Council of the Kingdom at the Council of State) and Viola van Bogaert (University of Aruba and Central Bank of Aruba).

Images and conclusions of our seminars will soon be shared via our social media channels through Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin.

Europe Direct Curaçao, an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Curaçao and the Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) has been launched since May of this year. The establishment of EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO is financially supported by the European Commission, the executive committee of the European Union. Those looking for information about the European Union usually don’t know where to start. The European Commission has therefore set up an information network. This network has been active throughout the EU under the name of Europe Direct for some time, but not yet in the Caribbean region.

For more information and activities, please contact the local manager of Europe Direct Curaçao, Mr. Steven Damiana at: info@europedirectcuracao.com

Willemstad 11 novèmber, 2021- EUROPE DIRECT Curaçao, e sentro di informashon tokante Union Europeo a organisá nan promé eventonan físiko na Kòrsou. Kuater seminario a wòrdu organisá ku tabata parti di e konferensia. Miembro di Parlamento Europeo Sra. Samira Rafaela tabata e orador na introdukshon di tur kuater seminarionan.

E seshonnan tabata bou di guia di Germaine Rekwest ( UoC) i Steven Damiana ( Kámara di Komersio) kual tur dos ta fungi komo gerente di Europe Direct Curaçao.

E promé seminario a tuma lugá den ouditorio di Kámara di Komersio i tabata tin komo título “‘The common challenges & priorities of the Dutch OCTs and the EU’. Oradornan durante e seminario i debate tabata sr. Paul Comenencia ( Konseho di estado di Reino Hulandes-Raad van State), Sr. Jaime Saleh (Minister di Estado), Sr. José Jardim (CBCS) i sra. Judric Pietersz (Ordenador nashonal interino pa fondonan Europeo)

Den seminario number dos ku a tuma lugá na- i den koperashon ku- Universidat di Kòrsou, a konsentrá riba diálogo ku hóbennan tokante tópikonan di Union Europeo.

E studiantenan tabata primeramente interesá den posibilidatnan ku Europa ta brinda pa interkambio di studiante. Studiante di lei, Sue- Shantely Lourens, ku a kaba di bini bek for di su práktika na Bruselas serka OCTA (Overseas Countries & Territories Association) a kompartí su eksperensianan ku e partisipantenan. Moderador Wil Willemsen a guia e studiantenan pa formulá nan prioridatnan personal den e tema di EU.

E terser seminario tabata den kuadro di orientashon Europeo den enseñansa, ku tabata bou di guia di Wil Willemsen, fundadó di e European Parliament Ambassador School ( EPAS). Partisipantenan na e seshon tabata for di e tereno di enseñansa i tambe di direktivanan di skol. E seshon aki a wòrdu organisá den koperashon ku UoC.

E último seshon di e konferensia tabata seminario number kuater, un webinar ku a wòrdu organisá den koperashon ku Universidat di Aruba. Oradornan tabata Mildred Schwengle (Konseho di estado di Reino Hulandes-Raad van State) i Viola van Bogaert (Universidat di Aruba i Centrale Bank Aruba)

Imágennan i konklushonnan di e diferente seminarionan lo ta disponibel pronto riba nos medionan sosial manera Facebook, Instagram i Linkedin.

Europe Direct Curaçao, un inisiativa di Kámara di Komersio i Industria di Kòrsou i Stichting Caribische Belasting en Europawinkel (CBE) a wòrdu lansa na mei e anja aki. Establesimentu di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO ta wòrdu finansieramente apoyá dor di Komishon Europeo, e direktiva di Union Europeo. Esun ku ta buska informashon tokante di Union Europe, hopi biaha no sa unda e kuminsá. E struktura aki ta eksistí basta tempu kaba i ta aktivo den henter EU ku mas ku 500punto di informashon, pero anteriormente nunka promé tabata tin un presensia den region di Karibe.

Pa mas informashon por tuma kontakto ku e manager lokal di EUROPE DIRECT CURAÇAO na Kòrsou: Steven Damiana via info@europedirectcuracao.com .

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

