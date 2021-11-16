SINT MAARTEN POLICE

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, November 15th 2021

No stamping of vehicles during the ends of the year until 2021

In order to provide a more effective service to the community of St. Maarten, the Traffic Department of the KPSM have taken the decision to inform the general public at an early stage about the stamping of vehicles for export.

Through this, the Traffic Department of the KPSM wants to inform the community of St. Maarten that during the upcoming vacation season there will be no more stamping of documents for vehicles to be exported.

Stamping and inspection will take place until December 22, 2021 . That will be the last day of the year for the stamping of documents to be shipped off the island or registered on the French side. The traffic department will resume document verification, vehicle inspection and stamping on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The public is reminded that the traffic department still operates by appointment only. They can be reached by e-mail: traffic@policesxm.sx and by calling 542 22 22, with extensions 241/ 239.

The services of the Traffic Service include, but are not limited to: the export of motor vehicles, hit and run (driving on after a collision), checking of vehicles at events and road accidents, for questioning witnesses and suspects, as well as going to the scene in case of serious road accidents.

Steps for the export of motor vehicles:

Persons should send an email with the following documents attached: traffic@policesxm.sx,:

Invoice of sale or proof of ownership

Inspection card (old/expired) of the intended vehicle

Proof of insurance of the intended vehicle (if insured)

Copy of the identity card of the seller of the vehicle

Copy of the identity card of the buyer of the vehicle

A letter stating that the vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Sint Maarten.

2.The applicant will receive a reply by email from the Traffic Department within 3 working days with a scheduled appointment for the inspection of the motor vehicle.

3.This appointment will always take place on Wednesday morning at the Simpson Bay Police Station, with the exception of public holidays.

4.On the day of the appointment, report to the Simpson Bay Police Department with the motor vehicle to be exported for inspection and the following documents:

A letter stating that the vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Sint Maarten.

Two stamps worth Naf. 5,-.

If everything is checked and found to be in order, you will receive the stamped documents on the same day as the inspection. Please note that when you come to your appointment, wearing a mask is mandatory.

Two arrests for domestic violence over the long weekend

Police made two arrests over the weekend in connection with domestic violence.

On Friday, October 16, 2020 around 5:00 p.m. officers arrested the man with the initials T.J.J for seriously injuring his girlfriend after an altercation. This incident took place in the Dutch Quarter neighborhood. During the altercation, the victim was a bite on her lower lip by the suspect. She was subsequently taken to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for questioning.

In the subsequent arrest, patrol officers were dispatched to the Arbutus Road in Saunders on Saturday, November 13, 2021 around 10:55 a.m. for an case of ill-treatment. During the preliminary investigation it was determined that the young man with initials S.D. had punched his mother several times after she questioned him about the theft of cash from her purse. This suspect was arrested and brought to the police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

The continued number of reports of domestic and family violence is of great concern to the Sint Maarten Police Force.

Community awareness must be raised to drastically stop this abuse. This behavior should no longer be considered a “private” matter. It is recognized by all sectors that abuse towards a person in a relationship is considered “criminal” behavior and is punishable by law. Individuals who choose to engage in abuse will be held accountable for their actions, it is only a matter of time. Instead of engaging in this illegal act, choose to walk away from the situation.

Do the right thing, put an end to domestic violence.

No more stamping of documents for vehicle Export until 2021

In the interest of rendering a more effective service to the community of St. Maarten, a decision has been taken by the Traffic Department of KPSM to inform the public early regarding the stamping of vehicles for export.

With this the traffic department of (KPSM) will her by like to inform the community of St. Maarten that there won’t be any more stamping of documents for vehicles that needs to be exported during the upcoming holiday season.

Stamping and inspection will take place until on December 22nd 2021 . This would be the last day of the year for stamping of documents to be shipped off island or registered on the French Side. The traffic department will start its document verification, vehicle inspection and stamping, again on Monday January 10th 2022.

Public is being reminded that Traffic Department is still working by appointment only. They can be reached by e-mail: traffic@policesxm.sx and by telephone number 542 22 22, with extensions 241/ 239.

Services handled by the Traffic Department include but are not limited to: the export of motor vehicles, hit and run (driving-on after a collision), inspection of vehicles at events and in traffic accidents, for interviewing witnesses and suspects as well as going to the site in the case of ore serious road accidents.

Steps for the export of motor vehicles:

1.Persons must send an e-mail with the following documents attached to: traffic@policesxm.sx,:

Bill of Sale or proof of ownership

Inspection card (old/expired) of intended vehicle

Proof of insurance of intended vehicle (if insured)

Copy of identification card of the seller of the vehicle

Copy of identification card of the purchaser of the vehicle

A letter stating that said vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Saint Martin.

2.The applicant shall receive a reply from the Traffic Department within 3 working days by email, with a scheduled appointment for the control of the motor vehicle.

3.This appointment schedule always takes place on Wednesday mornings at the Simpson Bay Police Station, excluding Public holidays.

4.On the day of the appointment, you will report to Simpson Bay police station, with the motor vehicle to be exported, for the inspection and the following documents:

A letter stating that the vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be registered in Saint Martin.

Two stamps worth Naf. 5,-

Once everything is checked and found to be in good order, you will be given the stamped documents on the same day as the inspection.

Please note when coming to your scheduled appointment it is mandatory to have on a mask or you will not be attended to.

Two arrests made for domestic Violence over the long weekend

The police made two arrests over the weekend in connection with domestic violence.

On Friday, October 16th, 2020, around 5:00 pm the patrol officers arrested a man with the initials T.J.J as he had severely injured his girlfriend after an altercation. This incident took place in the area Dutch Quarter. During the course of the altercation, the victim received a bite to her lower lip. She was subsequently taken to the hospital to undergo treatment.

After being arrested, the suspect brought to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for questioning.

In the subsequent arrest, the patrol officers were directed to Arburtus road in Saunders on Saturday november 13th 2021 around 10.55 am for , an ill-treatment case. According to the preliminary investigation it turned out that the young man with initials S.D. had punched his mother a couple of times, after questioning him regarding the theft of cash from her handbag . The suspect was later arrested and transferred to the police station where he was detained pending further investigation.

The continuing number of reports of domestic and family violence is an eminent cause for concern by Sint Maarten Police Force.

An increase in community awareness is needed to bring this abusive behavior to a drastic halt. This behavior should no longer be considered a ‘private’ matter. It is recognized by all sectors that abusive behavior towards a person in a relationship constitutes as ‘criminal’ behavior and is punishable by law.

Persons choosing to engage in abusive actions will be held accountable for their actions, it is just a matter of time. Instead of engaging in this illegal act, choose to walk away from the situation.

Do the right thing, put a stop to domestic violence.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

