Resultadonan di Liga 50 di 14 Novèmber di BEVEKO BRIGHT BASEBALL

14 Novèmber

 

Kampeonato Liga 50 su di dos buèlta a kontinuá ku e siguiente resultadonan.

 

Sigui Hunga 7 – Vosama 0

Vosama ta perde e partido pa default. 

 

Jandoret Raiders 3 – Yesterday 2

Pa Jandoret: 3 kareda 6 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Clifton Yziek. Mihó bate: Angelo Martina di 2-2.

Pa Yesterday: 2 kareda 5 hit i 0 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Omar Valies. Mihó bate: Cedric Curiel i Howard Royer ambos di 1-1.

 

Danki di antemano pa e kobertura den boso media.

