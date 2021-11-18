Resultadonan di Liga 50 di 14 Novèmber di BEVEKO BRIGHT BASEBALL
Kampeonato Liga 50 su di dos buèlta a kontinuá ku e siguiente resultadonan.
Sigui Hunga 7 – Vosama 0
Vosama ta perde e partido pa default.
Jandoret Raiders 3 – Yesterday 2
Pa Jandoret: 3 kareda 6 hit i 1 eror. Picher ganadó: Clifton Yziek. Mihó bate: Angelo Martina di 2-2.
Pa Yesterday: 2 kareda 5 hit i 0 eror. Picher pèrdèdó: Omar Valies. Mihó bate: Cedric Curiel i Howard Royer ambos di 1-1.
Danki di antemano pa e kobertura den boso media.
