CMC ta firma akuerdo ku ‘Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds’
Willemstad, 25 di novèmber 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) a firma akuerdo ofisial ku Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds (PWF) pa por brinda sosten siko sosial na pashèntnan ku kanser den CMC i nan famianan. Ku e akuerdo aki e trahadónan sosial di PWF lo tin e oportunidat pa bishita pashèntnan durante nan proseso di atmishon i tratamentu. Un miembro di PWF lo ta presente na CMC tur djárason entre 8or di mainta i 5or di atardi pa asistí pashèntnan. Ta posibel pa regla un sita riba otro dianan via +5999-461-1998 of info@prinseswilhelminafonds.cw
PWF a wòrdu funda na 1949 i ta hopi envolví den promoshon di programanan di edukashon pa yuda konsientisá nos komunidat riba e diferente tipo di kansernan.
CMC signs agreement with ‘Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds’
Willemstad, November 25th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) signed an official agreement with Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds (PWF) to provide psycho-social support to cancer patients within CMC and their families. With this agreement the PWF social workers will have the opportunity to visit cancer patients during their admission and treatment process. A member of PWF will be present at CMC every Wednesday from 8am – 5pm to assist patients. It is possible to make arrangements for other days by contacting +5999-461-1998 of info@prinseswilhelminafonds.cw.
PWF was established in 1949 and has been very involved in promoting cancer education programs to help the community learn about the different types of cancers.
