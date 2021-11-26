CMC ta firma akuerdo ku ‘Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds’

Willemstad, November 25th, 2021 – Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) signed an official agreement with Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds (PWF) to provide psycho-social support to cancer patients within CMC and their families. With this agreement the PWF social workers will have the opportunity to visit cancer patients during their admission and treatment process. A member of PWF will be present at CMC every Wednesday from 8am – 5pm to assist patients. It is possible to make arrangements for other days by contacting +5999-461-1998 of info@prinseswilhelminafonds.cw.

PWF was established in 1949 and has been very involved in promoting cancer education programs to help the community learn about the different types of cancers.