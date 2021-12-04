Bishita edukashonal organisá pa 19 agente di biahe for di Hulanda / Educational Trip for 19 Dutch travel agents

Bishita edukashonal organisá pa 19 agente di biahe for di Hulanda

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di desèmber 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku KLM a organisá un bishita edukashonal pa agentenan di biahe for di Hulanda. Manera tur aña ta e kaso rondó di e Curaçao KLM Marathon ta invitá un grupo di agente di biahe pa partisipá na e kaminata i tambe pa bin eksperensiá e produkto ku Kòrsou ta ofresé di manera ku nan por bende esaki na nan klientenan. E bishita di 6 dia a konta ku partisipashon di 19 agente di biahe hulandes.

Banda di partisipashon na e Curaçao KLM Marathon e programa pa e agentenan di biahe a inkluí entre otro; ‘site-inspection’ na diferente akomodashon grandi i chikí, rekorido riba skuternan eléktriko den e distritonan Otrobanda, Punda, Pietermaai i Scharloo pa konosé entre otro e aspekto históriko di nos sentro di siudat Willemstad, nos brùg flotante i wak e diferente muralnan kolorido den e áreanan aki. Tambe e agentenan di biahe a bai kome na diferente restorant lokal pa purba nos kushina krioyo i platonan internashonal, siguí pa un presentashon di parti di KLM, trep riba boto pa konosé e área Ost di Kòrsou, tour den bus pa konosé e área di Bandabou inkluyendo bishita na diferente playa i tambe rekorido na Kas di Pal’i Maishi.

Un danki ta bai na Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort ku a proveé e hospedahe pa e agentenan di biahe. CTB ta sigui invertí den e tipo di programanan aki ku e meta pa oumentá e kantidat di turista di estadia pa Kòrsou.

Educational Trip for 19 Dutch travel agents

WILLEMSTAD- December 3, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with KLM, recently organized an educational trip to the island for Dutch travel agents. Every year around the date of the Curaçao KLM Marathon, a group of travel agents is invited to participate in the walk. At the same time, they get to experience the island’s tourism product, which assists them in selling the destination to their customers. This year, 19 Dutch travel agents participated in the six-day visit.

In addition to their active part in the Curaçao KLM Marathon, the program prepared for the travel agents included site inspections at several accommodations as well as electric scooter trips through the districts of Otrobanda, Punda, Pietermaai and Scharloo to familiarize themselves with the historic side of the Willemstad city center, the floating bridge and the area’s colorful murals. They also tried out our local cuisine and international dishes at different local restaurants, followed a presentation delivered by KLM, discovered the eastern side of the island by boat and explored the Bandabou area by bus, including several beaches and the historical thatched-roof house known as Kas di Pal’i Maishi.

Our thanks go to Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curio by Hilton for providing accommodation to these visitors. The CTB will continue to invest in this type of programs, in its efforts to increase the number of stayover tourists coming to Curaçao.

