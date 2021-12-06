SXM Airport forecasts increase in traffic this upcoming high season

Condor and Air Caraibes flight charters start on December 5, 2021.

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (December 5, 2021) – Management of the Princess Juliana

International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) is undergoing the immediate execution of

strategic and operational methods to facilitate an increased number of flights this upcoming high

season.

Generally, the high season is from the period of December through March, whereby PJIAE records

its greatest seasonal peaks in terms of flight traffic and airport congestion.

While the schedules of the commercial and private air traffic continue to increase, Management

of PJIAE N.V. is working diligently to implement measures to accommodate the additions of

charter flights to contribute to the continuance of the homeporting at Port St. Maarten.

In addition to the scheduled traffic, ITA Airways, Condor, and Air Caraibes have confirmed charter

flights into St. Maarten starting December 5, 2021, through March 2022.

PJIAE N.V. anticipates approximately 500,000 passenger movements on more than 3,400 flights,

with an exclusion of the commuter airlines and corporate private jets.

PJIAE N.V. will close 2021 at about 56% travelers compared to 2019, and a high season of around

85% compared to the same period in 2018 – 2019.

The Airport’s Operations and Commercial teams have aligned with stakeholders, such as

Customs, Immigration, and Transportation to prepare for the influx of traffic to the already

demanding commercial flight schedule.

“With the Terminal Building space constraints and the commencement of the Airport Terminal

Reconstruction Project, our team is facing capacity management challenges, and all measures

have been implemented to mitigate the expected congestion.

PJIAE is also erecting a canopy at the Arrivals area, and adding more Check-In counters,

notwithstanding the facilitating of other building adjustments to guarantee a seamless season,”

summarized the Airport Chief, Brian Mingo

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

