FARANDULA - SOSIAL - ARTE NOTISIA Video: Dibo D & Randal Corsen – Muzik Sin Barera live at Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, Republica Dominicana. December 16, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Dibo D & Randal Corsen – Muzik Sin Barera A little bit of yesterday: Dibo D & Randal Corsen live at Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, Republica Dominicana. Playing Willemstad with some musicians of the Sinfónica Nacional. Thanks to the Embassy of the Netherlands for inviting us.
