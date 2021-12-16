FARANDULA - SOSIAL - ARTE NOTISIA 

Video: Dibo D & Randal Corsen – Muzik Sin Barera live at Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, Republica Dominicana.

Dibo D & Randal Corsen – Muzik Sin Barera

A little bit of yesterday: Dibo D & Randal Corsen live at Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito, Republica Dominicana. Playing Willemstad with some musicians of the Sinfónica Nacional. Thanks to the Embassy of the Netherlands for inviting us.

