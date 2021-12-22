GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

En konekshon ku e último desaroyonan di COVID-19, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta konsehá pa no risibí mas ku 4 persona di bishita na kas durante e dianan di fiesta.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

En konekshon ku e último desaroyonan di COVID-19, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta konsehá pa no risibí mas ku 4 persona di bishita na kas durante e dianan di fiesta.

