GOBIERNU NOTISIA En konekshon ku e último desaroyonan di COVID-19, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta konsehá pa no risibí mas ku 4 persona di bishita na kas durante e dianan di fiesta. December 22, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: En konekshon ku e último desaroyonan di COVID-19, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta konsehá pa no risibí mas ku 4 persona di bishita na kas durante e dianan di fiesta. Klek riba e link pa tur e anunsionan: Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
You must log in to post a comment.